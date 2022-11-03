How to beat Dendro Hypostasis in Genshin Impact

A brand new boss just lately debuted in Genshin Impression 3.2, with a number of Vacationers wanting up ” beat the Dendro Hypostasis.” The boss itself is not powerful per se, nevertheless it does have a mechanic that makes it just a little extra limiting with regards to staff comps.

It is obligatory to have a Dendro character on the staff. In any other case, the Dendro Hypostasis might be revived each time and might by no means be slain. It is also beneficial to have an Electro unit to hurry up the method.

Thus, half of your staff will already be determined by these two parts.

Genshin Impression information: Find out how to beat the Dendro Hypostasis

This boss is just like many different Hypostasis bosses in that you just assault the crystal (Picture through HoYoverse)

This information will cowl two essential components of this Genshin Impression boss struggle:

The place to seek out the Dendro Hypostasis? Find out how to beat the Dendro Hypostasis?

The solutions to each questions are fairly easy. Vacationers have to know the place to seek out this boss earlier than they’ll learn to beat it. Therefore, this information will begin with the placement first.

Dendro Hypostasis location

Use this Teleport Waypoint and go all the way down to see this cave (Picture through HoYoverse)

South of Dar al-Shifa within the Sumeru Desert is a Teleport Waypoint overseeing a cliff. Teleport to it and leap down east. You need to see a small cave just like the picture above. Enter that cave and proceed down the trail.

Genshin Impression gamers ought to see one thing just like the next picture.

You need to be capable of discover it fairly simply (Picture through HoYoverse)

Now that you recognize the place to seek out this boss, it is time to learn to defeat it. Earlier than you have interaction with it, do the next:

Put a Dendro character in your staff. Put an Electro character in your staff.

Collei is a free 4-star Dendro character with a Bow, so she is simpler to make use of on this struggle. Nonetheless, some gamers might favor different choices.

Find out how to beat the Dendro Hypostasis in Genshin Impression

Assault it in its crystal type and take its well being down as quickly as you may (Picture through HoYoverse)

Like each different Hypostasis in Genshin Impression, this boss requires you to assault it when its core is uncovered. Any non-Dendro assault will suffice on this occasion. This part is not arduous in any respect and must be acquainted to most Genshin Impression gamers who’ve performed the sport lengthy sufficient.

The boss will ultimately enter a resurrection part the place you want a Dendro character to assault some Piths (Picture through HoYoverse)

As soon as the boss’ well being is low sufficient, it’ll enter a part the place it summons three Piths round it. That is when it’s worthwhile to get a Dendro character to assault these Piths with a Dendro capacity of some type.

Use an Electro assault afterward to hurry up the method (Picture through HoYoverse)

Utilizing Electro assaults on the now-activated Piths will defeat the Dendro Hypostasis extra rapidly than in the event you do not use Electro talents. Any Electro character will suffice right here, though it is beneficial to make use of one that may swiftly apply the aspect.

If carried out accurately, the boss must be defeated in just a few seconds. Simply gather your rewards and repeat the method when it spawns ought to it’s worthwhile to farm its supplies.

Ballot : Do you discover this boss battle to be straightforward? 1 votes

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul



