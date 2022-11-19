How to beat 14-10 in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

Cookie Run: Kingdom’s PvE facet is usually ignored as followers are usually not as invested in it as in reaching the highest ranks in PvP. This results in many gamers lacking out on the numerous rewards on supply in World Exploration, most notably Epic Toppings and Star Jellies, notably in Darkish and Grasp modes.

In an effort to funnel some consideration to the World Exploration sport mode, the issue of levels has been raised significantly since Chapter 11. One degree that has many stumped is the stage the place the staff should face off in opposition to the Yeti in Chapter 14.

This text lays out the perfect staff construct to clear this stage, together with the treasures that it is best to use.

Full Information on clearing 14-10 in Cookie Run: Kingdom

The given staff setup is succesful sufficient to clear these levels in ‘Auto’ in each Darkish and Grasp modes as effectively. The chosen group of Cookies needn’t be maxed out for this staff to clear 14-10 with three stars, however Cookie Run: Kingdom gamers ought to a minimum of improve the staff to Stage 55 (Cookie Stage and Talent Stage each) or above as a way to not waste their Stamina Jellies on failed makes an attempt.

1) Darkish Cacao Cookie

One of the vital common releases of the yr in Cookie Run: Kingdom, the Historic Cost Cookie is important to carry up the staff’s Entrance line and to supply some key buffs all through the grueling degree. His strong DMG ranking additionally goes a great distance in opposition to the Boss at this degree, as does his Debuff Resist.

2) Caramel Arrow

Caramel Arrow is the primary and solely Ranged Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom that may be positioned within the Entrance line, and this distinctive attribute goes a great distance in boosting the general survivability of the staff.

When in cooldown, Caramel Arrow bears the brunt of the enemy’s assault with Darkish Cacao on the Entrance as a Tank. Nevertheless, when she makes use of her “Arrow of Decision” skill and wields her bow from the Rear, gamers get to see her because the top-tier DPS she is.

3) Affogato Cookie

Affogato takes up a very powerful function on this staff in 14-10, as he’s the one Cookie right here who can take away the Yeti’s Rage Mode buff along with his Curse debuff. As a part of his “Candy Scheme” ability, Affogato inflicts a Curse debuff on enemies whereby they’re unable to obtain any debuffs for 10 seconds.

When gamers face the Yeti in 14-10, they’ll discover that the boss has a second smaller bar beneath the common HP bar that’s above all enemies in Cookie Run: Kingdom. This bar signifies how shut the enemy is to activating Rage Mode, which is triggered after he absorbs a certain quantity of DMG.

If gamers use Affogato Cookie’s ability proper earlier than he’s about to enter Rage Mode, they will successfully scale back the extent’s issue by an enormous margin. The Cookie additionally acts as the first DPS character right here.

4) Cream Puff and Cotton Cookie

Success in Cookie Run: Kingdom’s PvE is all about dealing as a lot DMG as doable each second, which is why giving up considered one of 5 spots on a staff for a devoted healer will not be a luxurious that gamers can afford for his or her 14-10 staff. Cream Puff and Cotton Cookie are the correct selections for this staff’s Rear line as they will present adequate therapeutic whereas additionally lending a hand in dealing DMG.

To maximise the worth that this Cookie Run: Kingdom staff can present, use the Squishy Jelly Watch, Pilgrim’s Scroll, and Grim-Trying Scythe treasures.

Followers can observe this area to see all the most recent Cookie Run: Kingdom releases as they arrive out.




