How to awaken a Stretchy Geo Fungus’ potential in 7 moves in Genshin Impact

Fabulous Fungus Frenzy is a brand new occasion with lots to do in Genshin Impression. One such exercise includes awakening a Stretchy Geo Fungus inside seven strikes. This a part of the occasion is basically a puzzle the place the participant swaps some jelly round to match the sample depicted within the picture on the left aspect.

Every elemental Fungus has a unique puzzle and methods to resolve it. Ergo, utilizing a information to simplify issues is an effective approach to full this a part of the occasion. Genshin Impression gamers ought to know that awakening the Stretchy Geo Fungus puzzle is fairly beneficiant so far as the variety of strikes allowed goes.

Genshin Impression information: How one can awaken a Stretchy Geo Fungus’ potential inside 7 strikes

The default state of this puzzle (Picture through HoYoverse)

There are two predominant rewards for doing this puzzle:

Awaken a Stretchy Geo Fungus’ potential: 30 Primogems + 120 Mushroom Forex + 20,000 Mora

30 Primogems + 120 Mushroom Forex + 20,000 Mora Awaken a Stretchy Geo Fungus’ potential inside 7 strikes: 80 Mushroom Forex + 20,000 Mora + 2 Hero’s Wits

If you happen to’re going for the second, you may unlock the primary one by default. Let’s begin with the precise information now. The picture you see above is how the puzzle begins, and it will likely be the identical for each participant.

The primary transfer (Picture through HoYoverse)

Step #1: Rotate the highest left nook as soon as. For reference, the picture above is what you see earlier than the precise rotation occurs.

The second transfer (Picture through HoYoverse)

Step #2: Change the orange jelly within the middle and the blue jelly in the midst of the underside row. The above picture is an instance of the motion earlier than it formally occurs.

The third transfer (Picture through HoYoverse)

Step #3: Copy the highest left inexperienced jelly onto the blue jelly on the high. The remainder of this puzzle to awaken the Stretchy Geo Fungus’ potential ought to be fairly apparent.

The ultimate transfer (Picture through HoYoverse)

Step #4: Copy any of the inexperienced jellies into the orange jelly within the high proper to complete this Genshin Impression puzzle. Congratulations, you are accomplished with this activity!

The way it seems to be in the long run (Picture through HoYoverse)

Technically talking, the third and fourth steps listed on this article will be accomplished interchangeably because it simply includes copying the inexperienced jelly into the highest center and high proper spots.

Which means you possibly can copy the inexperienced jelly into the highest proper orange jelly in your third transfer after which copy the inexperienced jelly into the highest blue one. It would not matter both approach because the finish end result is similar.

Genshin Impression gamers can simply awaken a Stretchy Geo Fungus’ potential by the fourth transfer. Which means you’ll full the duty of getting to do it inside seven turns.

The strikes the Stretchy Geo Fungus learns (Picture through HoYoverse)

There are much more alternate methods to resolve this puzzle, however the above information ought to work for everyone. Thus, there is no such thing as a have to complicate issues additional when the reward would not change.

That is the top of this Genshin Impression information. Hopefully, you adopted it and acquired the rewards simply.

