How to attend Brok’s funeral in God of War Ragnarok and obtain “Funeral for a Friend” trophy

Very like its sequel, God of Conflict Ragnarok has a riveting narrative that gives an unbelievable cinematic expertise.

There are various excessive factors within the narrative. Nevertheless, there are additionally some emotional and quite heart-wrenching moments that one will expertise as Kratos and Atreus discover Midgard.

One such second within the storyline is Bork’s loss of life, which happens afterward in the primary narrative. After falling prey to Odin’s machinations, his loss of life turns into a vital second within the recreation’s plot.

What many gamers is probably not conscious of is that they will attend Brok’s funeral within the recreation. It’s not one thing that Kratos will get to expertise as a part of the narrative. Nevertheless, gamers will have the ability to entry it as a part of one of many aspect quests referred to as Favors. After you have attended it, you’ll acquire the “Funeral for a Pal” trophy.

In the present day’s information will particularly go over how it is possible for you to to get to Brok’s Funeral in God of Conflict Ragnarok.

It’s essential to begin A Viking Funeral Favor to attend Brok’s funeral in God of Conflict Ragnarok and acquire “Funeral for a Pal” trophy

To make your strategy to Brok’s Funeral in God of Conflict Ragnarok, you’ll first be required to begin the Favor referred to as A Viking Funeral.

To activate it and attain the funeral, you’ll be able to comply with the directions given under:

Make your strategy to Lunda’s, which is positioned in Svartalfheim. Right here, you can be required to work together along with her. She is going to point out that the opposite NPCs are assembly in Raeb’s Tavern, the place they are going to be saying their farewells to Brok. As soon as the dialog is over, A Viking Funeral quest might be lively.

You’ll then want to make use of the Mystic Gateway and arrive at Nidavellir earlier than making your strategy to Raeb’s Tavern. There, you will have to work together with Brok’s physique, after which each Kratos and Mimir will say their goodbyes. After this, you’ll as soon as once more be required to satisfy the opposite NPCs on the Sverd Sands location.

After you have made your means out of the tavern, it is best to head to the placement by reaching the Aurvangar Wetlands by the Mystic Gateways. You possibly can even use the raft that was employed throughout the Quest for Tyr to succeed in the designated location for the funeral.

After you have made your strategy to the Sverd Sands, you will have to work together with Brok’s physique as soon as extra and set off a cutscene that may present his last rites and funeral.

As soon as the cutscene is over, you’ll then have accomplished the Favor. This may robotically web you the “Funeral for a Pal” trophy, which is likely one of the rarer achievements within the recreation.

In case you are a completionist trying to Platinum God of Conflict Ragnarok, you will need to activate the A Viking Funeral Favor. You possibly can then attend Brok’s last rites within the recreation with a view to acquire the “Funeral for a Pal” trophy.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh



