How the war changed a Kyiv museum’s view of its past.

KYIV, Ukraine — Many of the galleries are actually empty on the Mystetskyi Arsenal, one among Europe’s largest artwork museums. As at nearly each cultural establishment within the Ukrainian capital, its curators and archivists introduced down the shows when conflict broke out on Feb. 24. A lot of the gathering of about 4,500 objects has been moved to a safe location. Gallery after gallery sits in darkness. And but: this summer time, the Mystetskyi Arsenal is open to the general public, with a forceful and delightful exhibition that’s all of the extra spectacular for its modesty and frank feelings.

“An Exhibition About Our Emotions,” inaugurated on June 10 at this main up to date artwork museum, is the primary important exhibition right here to take the Russian invasion of Ukraine as its focus — although not in the way in which you may count on. It provides a view of life in the course of the current conflict by means of works of Ukrainian artwork from the Sixties to the 2010s; nothing present has been commissioned or added as an instance what its viewers resides by means of as we speak.