How the Telemedicine Market Has Witnessed Substantial Growth in Coming Years?

The need for remote monitoring of patients is rising, especially in developing countries, where not everyone lives near a medical care facility. Owing to this reason, the global telemedicine market revenue is projected to grow to $144.2 billion in 2030, from $27.8 billion in 2019, at a massive CAGR of 15.8% between 2020 and 2030, according to the research report published by P&S Intelligence.

The COVID-19 pandemic has provided a boost to the telemedicine market, as the lockdown imposed in numerous countries to reduce the spread of the infection has led to restrictions on the movement of people. This is why people are connecting with healthcare professionals over numerous telemedicine platforms. Further, non-critical patients, who do not need to be in intensive care departments or hospitalized, can simply get a diagnosis or follow-up through telemonitoring or teleconsultation, thereby reducing the load on an already-overburdened healthcare system.

North America has been leading the telemedicine market up till now, owing to the increasing aging population, presence of major players, and initiatives that are being taken by non-government and government organizations for funding and offering grants for telemedicine. The U.S. government has grown its telehealth consultations to about 62 million Medicare beneficiaries. Such actions are meant to decrease the health risks for citizens and to remove previous barriers.

