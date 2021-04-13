How the Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market Has Witnessed Substantial Growth in Coming Years?

The radiofrequency (RF) ablation devices market stood at $3,173.5 million in 2019, and it is projected to reach $11,080.3 million by 2030, exhibiting a 12.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030). This growth can be attributed to the improving healthcare infrastructure, surging cases of chronic disorders, technological developments, and booming geriatric population. Such devices use RF energy to destroy diseased tissue, such as tumors and arteriovenous malformations (AVMs), offering a shorter, less-painful, and less-invasive treatment option than conventional open surgeries.

Another growth driver for the market is the increase in the elderly population. Geriatric people, who are more susceptible to disorders and abnormalities, are opting for minimally invasive treatments for the treatment of chronic diseases, such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). According to the United Nations (UN) World Population Ageing 2019 report, the number of people aged 65 years or above will reach nearly 1.5 billion by 2050. Thus, the increasing geriatric population and prevalence of chronic diseases among the elderly will propel the market growth.

During the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to register the fastest growth in the global radiofrequency ablation devices market. This can be ascribed to the increasing burden of chronic diseases and surging elderly population in the region. As per the 2019 World Population Ageing report of the United Nations, the population of people aged 65 years or above in Asia will be 954.7 million in 2050. A rise in the population of the elderly will result in more cases of chronic ailments, thereby driving the usage of RF ablation equipment.

