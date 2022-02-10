how the porn parody of the saga made history

At a time when the legitimacy of sex scenes in superhero cinema is being questioned, what better way to mention films where sex is the mainstay? So let’s get back to the erotic parody of Pirates of the Caribbean and its sequel that made history when it was released in 2008.

Original adaptations…

What do you think of when we talk to you about the Pirates of the Caribbean saga? For his sense of humour? His memorable action scenes? His cult figures? Having discovered the following story, you will now think of its erotic parodies: Pirates and Pirates 2.

A little background: In 2003, Gore Verbinski adapted the famous Disneyland attraction “Pirates of the Caribbean” for the big screen with “The Curse of the Black Pearl”. The film quickly becomes a huge success, thanks in particular to a Johnny Depp who is in great shape to interpret one of the most significant roles of his career. A sequel is therefore quickly launched, under the name Secret of the Cursed Chest. At the same time, Pirates, an X-movie parodying the first part, was released. Don’t worry, the “octopus head” Davy Jones didn’t inspire the sex scenes in this film in any way.

But beyond the simple erotic parody of which there are so many, a more direct connection actually brings the Pirates of the Caribbean saga closer to porn film director Joone’s parody. Remember: In The Secret of the Dead Chest, Davy Jones calls on the Kraken to sink a merchant ship carrying Will Turner (Orlando Bloom). Can you imagine that the same ship that was used on many other film shoots also housed the crews of the movie X Pirates? The funniest thing, as our Allociné colleagues remind us, is that they claimed to be producing a children’s film in the spirit of Disney to convince the community to sanction the filming. insidious.

X films with phenomenal success

If the story is funny, it could have ended there: a delirium of fans who enjoyed making a dirty parody of a saga they cherish. But no. Released in 2005, Pirates has the luxury of becoming the most expensive adult production in adult cinema while acquiring a screenplay (a chase between two pirate captains), music, costumes or even various filming locations that are relatively well-crafted for the genre.

Probably inspired by the success of the third part of the original trilogy, Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End, Digital Playground returns in 2008 with Pirates 2: Stagnetti’s Revenge. The success of the first parody film allows the production company to break the budget, which reaches the crazy sum of 10 million dollars (8 million, according to other sources), which in particular allows to show a luxury cast , including the French actress Katsuni. Pirates 2 goes down in history and becomes the most expensive erotic film of all time. A record just waiting to be broken.

Be that as it may, Pirates and its sequel are forever enshrined in adult film history, and on top of that, they’ve garnered more than fifteen awards!