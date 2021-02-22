How the Poker industry flourished online!

You’d be hard-pushed to find a sector that hasn’t grown exponentially online in the last few years.

With devices becoming smaller and smarter combined with brands creating fast apps and mobile-friendly websites, is it any wonder?

Grand Review Research found that the online gambling market is likely to be worth a massive $127.3 billion by 2027. They noted that the freemium model is one of the most significant contributors.

What is the freemium model?

Many gaming apps will have the freemium model; it is a combination of free and premium models. The app or game base is free, but to progress or get more functions, you need to upgrade to a paid subscription. The free base models usually have ads and paywalls; you can generally get some more functions by sharing the app, following the developer on social media, or waiting for more lives/in-game money.

Key statistics:

Poker Player Research has found that there are 23 million regular online poker players, 15 million of whom play for real money. Daniel Negreanu is the wealthiest poker player, estimated worth is $50 million. He works on a strategy that includes reading people, has a purpose, doesn’t show if you have, doesn’t bluff, and is undoubtedly one to calculate pot odds.

Statista research shows that the UK gambling industry in 2018 was worth approx. 14.4 billion

While there are many games, roulette, blackjack, slots, and poker are the most popular.

Why are people moving to online gambling?

The move to online has been a gradual progression for most players. Similar to online shopping, you are free to browse for as long as you like, and eventually, when you find what you want, you can try it on.

In most cases free to play options are available and can give people a relaxed entry into the online gambling world. If you don’t like the game, you can take your time to find another one.

But what are the driving forces behind the surge in online gambling popularity?

Internet access

Once upon a time, no one had the internet, then when they did, it was a slow wired connection. Fast forward to modern times, and most people have the internet in their pocket at all times. It’s faster, cheaper and most companies have mobile-optimized websites and apps. The freedom of the pocket-sized computer (aka the smartphone) means that people can play anytime anywhere.

Easy to use

Brick and mortar casinos are fun, and they bring a bit of glitz to the whole affair. Yet, mobile and PC online gambling are easier. Apps and mobile websites are designed for easy sign-up, displaying the most popular options and allowing for top-up or free play. When playing on your PC or laptop, you might have more options, but it is still streamlined. Your account area may even have options for how much you can play and your spending limits.

Bonuses

One of the biggest and most exciting things about gambling online is the plethora of bonuses. Some of the most common bonuses:

No Deposit

Free Play

Free Spins

Cashback

VIP / High roller

Deposit matching

Reload bonus (random bonuses applied to deposits from regular customers)

Bonuses can help you make the most of your gambling cash.

Which age groups enjoy online gambling?

Most age groups adopt and use modern technology, including tablets, smartphones, and more. Specifically looking at the UK, in 2020, there were 16.9% of 16-24-year-olds that gamble online. (The National Lottery has an age limit of 16, other gambling is 18).

The jump between 2016 and 2020 is the 35-44 age group, moving from 21.5% to 29.3%. Perhaps one of the most surprising leaps is the 55-64-year-olds from 16.5% in 2016 to 23.5% in 2020. Most age groups enjoy gambling to some extent, but the increase in young adults is notable.

Why? Well, because they grow up with access to smartphones and a deeper understanding of the internet. As well as having developers who understand what people want and need. The younger generations are early adopters to most online trends.

If you need to improve your poker game, check out how top poker players improve their game.

Why play poker online?

While land-based casinos are fun, there is something about online poker that just makes it better.

Need for speed

If you only have a small wind of time in today’s busy life, then online poker is the perfect way to spend it. Land-based poker games can take a while, and of course, you are bound to your seat. Online poker gives you the freedom to play high-speed automated games. Some poke sites can deal up to 90 hands per hour. In comparison to land-based dealing, 25-30 hands per hour.

Variety

Land-based casinos can only offer so much in terms of styles, game variants, and other options. Online gives you more options than you might know what to do with! Game options can include:

Six-max

Fast-fold

Full ring

Spin and go

Add-on tournaments

Flexible

Online poker is as flexible as you are. You can leave for a few hours or days and come back. In-person poker requires a commitment of time that not everyone has to give. Not to mention that online poke is often cheaper and has more bonuses than land-based poker too!

What does the future of gambling hold? With developers making smarter games, we will likely see a steady increase in the rate at which people are using their mobile phones to play poker.