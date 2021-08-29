How the Marvel series solved the MCU’s biggest continuity problem

The latest Disney animated series + What if …? has been transporting us for a few weeks through the various major events of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and visiting entire sections of history. So after seeing what Peggy Carter gave with the powers of a Captain America and became T’Challa Star-Lord, this third episode specifically refers to one of the first MCU works to be forgotten.

the complicated origins of the jade colossus

The latest series from Marvel Studios explored the multiverse by presenting canonical storylines, as it was confirmed that the series really did fit into Phase 4 of the MCU. The recently released episode records one of the busiest weeks in MCU history, given all of the following. In doing so, he reaffirmed that an old MCU film that has been discussed for years is indeed canon.

Released in 2008, The Incredible Hulk is the MCU’s second Phase 1 film, but it is often overlooked by fans and Marvel Studios themselves. With the movie rights to the character from Universal Pictures, Disney can’t even put the movie on Disney +, which only feeds the belief that the movie is not canon.

The other reason Marvel has distanced itself from the film seems to be because of the makeover of the character of Bruce Banner, originally played by Edward Norton, later and until now played by Mark Ruffalo. Because Ruffalo’s take on the character was widely acclaimed, it led Marvel to favor its version of the original.

Fans of the Green Titan film can now sleep soundly knowing the film still fits into the MCU’s timeline. The third episode of What If …? entitled “What if … the world lost its most powerful heroes?” (i.e., what if … the world had lost its most powerful heroes?) takes place during the events of the films Thor (2011), Iron Man 2 (2010) and The Incredible Hulk, all of which took place in the same week , a year before the events of the first Avengers.

The fact that they were focused on the events of The Incredible Hulk means that Marvel appears ready to confirm that the film is still canon in the MCU and that the Hulk’s origin has not changed despite the character makeover .

a debate is already over

Specifically, there is evidence that the movie The Incredible Hulk has been hot for years. The movie’s big villain, General Thaddeus Ross, has appeared in other MCU films and even played a major role in the implementation of the Sokovia Accords in Captain America: Civil War. Bruce also refers to his struggle with the Abomination during his conversation with Steve Rogers on The Avengers. And the abomination even appears in the upcoming film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

However, critics of the film continue to be fond of questioning its legitimacy as a canonical work. One reason is that the rights issue that prevented the film from broadcasting on Disney + is not as well known as the dispute between Sony and Marvel over the film rights to Spider-Man.

And this isn’t the first time Marvel has looked back on work that wasn’t very well received. The Thor: The Dark World timeline played an important role in the events of Avengers: Endgame. Thor and Rocket returned at this point in order to receive the Stone of Reality.

Marvel Studios has always done a good job staying true to its mainstream films, even when the films didn’t always live up to fan expectations. The what if …? gave The Incredible Hulk a chance at redemption for old fans while presenting it as an option for new fans. So it is possible that what if …? offers more moments of redemption for other MCU films. And you, what would your first choice be? Tell us in the comments!