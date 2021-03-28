How the In Vitro Diagnostic Market Has Witnessed Substantial Growth in Coming Years?

The global in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) market reached a valuation of $63.5 billion in 2019 and is predicted to progress at a CAGR of 6.6% between 2020 and 2030. According to the estimates of P&S Intelligence, a market research firm based in India, the market would generate a revenue of $127.4 billion by 2030.

Besides the aforementioned factor, the growing incidence of chronic diseases, the surging number of blood donors, rapid advancements and innovations in the IVD technology, the increasing number of academic institutions and hospitals, and soaring healthcare expenditure in various countries are also fueling the expansion of the in-vitro diagnostic market across the world. As per the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) Atlas 9th edition, 352 million people in the age group 20—64 were diagnosed with diabetes in 2019.

Furthermore, the increasing number of blood donors in several countries is bolstering the market growth. As per the WHO, 118.4 million units of blood were donated throughout the world in 2018. According to various reports, there were nearly 13,300 blood centers in 169 countries and approximately 106 million blood donations were recorded in the same year. In addition to this, over 90% of the blood supply in as many as 79 countries was from voluntary unpaid blood donations.

