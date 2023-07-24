How the Hunt for a Lioness Near Berlin Turned Into a Wild Boar Chase

A frenzied hunt for a free lioness on the outskirts of Berlin that prompted the deployment of helicopters, drones and night-vision-goggle-clad law enforcement officials got here to an surprising finish after the authorities introduced that it was doubtless a case of mistaken identification.

After specialists have been known as in to research grainy cellphone footage that prompted a two-day search, they independently got here to the identical conclusion: “We predict that this photograph most likely exhibits a wild boar,” Michael Grubert, the mayor of Kleinmachnow, simply southwest of the German capital, stated at a information convention on Friday afternoon.

It was an anti-climactic finish to a search that captivated Germany and upended a constellation of communities on the southern fringe of town, after officers despatched greater than 100 law enforcement officials — geared up with riot gear, thermal imaging cameras and at the very least one armored car — thrashing via a trio of closely wooded cities.

The lioness-turned-pig saga started when two males captured a brief, blurry video of what they believed was a lion chasing a wild boar and reported it to the police round midnight Thursday. The search started rapidly and escalated quickly.