How the EU is moving towards climate neutrality | free press

Brussels (dpa) – floods, heatwaves, hurricanes and rising sea levels: EU countries agree that climate change must be stopped as soon as possible.

By 2030, greenhouse gas emissions must be reduced by at least 55 percent compared to 1990 – before the EU is climate neutral by 2050. Now there is a first plan on how to achieve these goals. An overview:

Stricter CO2 limits for cars

The state of affairs:

Transport is the only major sector in the EU that has not seen a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in recent decades. For example, according to the German Federal Environmental Agency, total carbon dioxide emissions from car traffic increased by 5.1 percent between 1995 and 2019 and in road freight traffic was even 21 percent higher in 2019 than in 1995. The reason is the significant increase in mileage – that cars and trucks today emit less greenhouse gases on average than in 1995, but this has only weakened the trend.

Until now, CO2 emissions from new cars will have to be an average of 37.5 percent lower in 2030 than in 2021. Manufacturers whose fleet emissions exceed the limit values ​​will then have to pay compensation for all additional CO2 emissions.

What needs to change:

The European Commission proposes to increase the target to 55 percent. In addition, all new vehicles must be emission-free from 2035. There should be a review clause. That is why it is necessary to analyze the progress of the manufacturers every two years; A major test report will follow in 2028. Theoretically, the 2035 date could then be postponed.

Possible problems:

The car industry warns against unilateral demands. The European manufacturers’ association Acea recently made it clear that it considers a sharp tightening of the CO2 limit values ​​only feasible if binding requirements are also imposed on more infrastructure for electric vehicles.

Fewer pollution rights for industry

The state of affairs:

In order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the EU, the so-called emissions trading system (EU ETS) was set up in 2005. It states that certain companies require pollution certificates for emissions of carbon dioxide, nitrous oxide and perfluorinated hydrocarbons, which they must either buy at auction or get for free. Since the number of available certificates is decreasing and they can also be traded afterwards, there is a great incentive for companies to reduce their emissions as much as possible.

The emissions trading scheme currently applies to more than 10,000 installations in the electricity and manufacturing sectors, as well as emissions from intra-European air traffic. In total, it covers about 40 percent of the EU’s greenhouse gas emissions. The upper limit for the number of certificates is currently being lowered by 2.2 percent per year.

For the other major emitters of greenhouse gases, such as traffic, buildings, agriculture and waste, the emphasis is on burden-sharing. This means that the necessary reduction of greenhouse gases in these sectors is divided among the 27 EU countries with national targets.

What needs to change:

The system needs to be revised to make it even more efficient. The European Commission proposes to include parts of maritime transport. In addition, there will be a separate emissions trading system for fuels used in road traffic and for heating buildings. In addition, the Commission wants to reduce the number of available pollution certificates faster than planned. This should reduce the greenhouse gas emissions of the sectors covered by the ETS trade by 61 percent by 2030 compared to 2005. So 18 percentage points more than before.

The impact on poorer people should be addressed through a social fund. According to the Commission, EU countries could give their citizens money for investments in energy efficiency, new heating and cooling systems and cleaner mobility.

Possible problems:

Pressure on energy-intensive industries will increase again if the proposals are accepted in this way. Then the question is what effects this will have on their international competitive position. If traffic and buildings are also covered by an emissions trading system, this can lead to social injustice. There are large differences in purchasing power within the EU, which means that consumers in lower-income countries are taxed more than average. This should be compensated by the social fund – but whether that works remains to be seen. In countries like France, for example, the yellow vest protests have shown what could cause a potential rise in petrol and diesel prices.

CO2 Border Adjustment Mechanism

The state of affairs:

Companies are already complaining that they are being disadvantaged in the global market because of the high costs of climate protection – especially when they are in direct competition with companies that have no or only relatively low costs for climate protection. The EU’s new climate laws could further worsen the situation. In addition, there is a risk that companies will move their production to other countries with less strict emission requirements for cost reasons. This could lead to job losses and an increase in global emissions.

What needs to change:

The European Commission wants to ensure that products from third countries that are relatively harmful to the climate no longer have a competitive advantage in the EU. To this end, a so-called CO2 border tax will be introduced for certain products, which depends on how much greenhouse gases are generated during the production of the products and whether these have already been paid abroad. Goods from non-EU countries with less stringent climate protection requirements can become significantly more expensive. In concrete terms, from 2026 CO2 will first be priced in for iron and steel, cement, fertilizers, aluminum and electricity generation.

Possible problems:

The introduction of a so-called border adjustment mechanism is considered extremely delicate. Indeed, it can only be compatible with the rules of the World Trade Organization if companies in the EU no longer receive free pollution certificates. This in turn means that energy-intensive industries are protected from unfair competition in the domestic market, but not in the global market. In principle, new trade conflicts could also threaten with countries such as the US, China and India.

And more:

More renewable energy

The current rule is that the share of renewable energy must be 32% by 2030 at the latest. This EU-wide binding target should be increased to 40%.

More taxes on energy

In the future, energy taxes will also be levied on fuels used in aviation and shipping. Energy taxes should in principle also be levied on the basis of the energy content and environmental friendliness of the fuels and electricity. Until now it was all about the volume.

Emissions Compensation

In the future, more emissions will have to be compensated by, for example, afforestation. For example, there are plans to plant three billion trees by 2030. This is intended to compensate for greenhouse gas emissions in agriculture, for example. As long as people want to eat cheese and meat, their production produces greenhouse gases such as methane from the digestion of cows.

How it goes

Now the real negotiations begin, especially between the Member States in the Council of the EU and the European Parliament. It is unclear how long the talks will last. In principle, however, speed is essential to give industry and consumers as much time as possible for the changes and the necessary savings.