How the Corona Home Rapid Test Works | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – In addition to the major vaccination campaign, the Federal Ministry of Health is also relying on citizens to test themselves for Corona in the future. The corresponding self-tests will soon be available in the pharmacy. But some things are still unclear.

What tests are you talking about?

To get newly approved rapid antigen tests. The method is similar to that of the previous rapid tests: with the help of certain virus proteins, a test strip is used to detect an infection, just like a pregnancy test. This requires a smear of the nose or saliva.

So what’s new?

Previous rapid tests require a cotton swab with a long stick deep in the nose or throat. This is uncomfortable for many. In addition, these tests must not be sold to private individuals and must be performed by trained personnel. Self-testing involves various products, such as gurgling and spit tests – which are already used in Austria – or tests where smears are taken much further from the nose.

And does that also make sense?

In the autumn, the Berlin Charité and the University Hospital Heidelberg investigated how some 150 suspected corona patients fared in a self-test and instructions that were not yet on the market. The cotton swab was to be guided in a circular motion along the inner walls of the nose for 15 seconds in the anterior nasal area at a depth of two to three centimeters. According to Charité professor Frank Mockenhaupt, only minimal differences were observed between self-test and test with a deep nasal swab by a professional. According to the study, 33 of the 40 infected people were detected during the self-test and 34 when using specialized personnel.

And what about the spit and gargle test?

For example, it is used in the capital of Austria, Vienna. Employees of schools and day care centers can take the test at home every week. The test kits are distributed among the schools and daycare centers – the samples are then collected and tested in the laboratory. Participants receive the result on their mobile phone.

In the gargle test, a special liquid is gargled for half a minute to a minute to loosen particles from the throat. Then everything goes into a test tube and the sample is examined. In a pilot study last spring with more than 5,000 students and teachers in Vienna, according to microbiologist and study leader Michael Wagner of the University of Vienna, gargling had produced results comparable to those of the throat swab.

What other obstacles are there in Germany?

Self-tests – for example blood sugar tests for diabetics – have to go through a special test procedure in Germany, for example with the help of the TÜV or the Dekra. This is to ensure that they are really easy to use for any layman. This varies from the comprehensibility of the package insert to the materials. In addition, “the quality of the results must be guaranteed under these application conditions,” as the Federal Ministry of Health continues – that is, the test results must be meaningful.

After it became clear that the ministry wants to pave the way for the self-tests, the companies could now get started with the approval of such tests, said the general director of the Association of the Diagnostic Industry, Martin Walger. It takes “a few weeks” for the tests to be completed. According to him, it is conceivable that, in addition to gargle tests, the current rapid tests with the long chopsticks will also be approved for private use.

How much assurance can the self-tests provide?

In the case of conventional rapid tests, experts point out that they can only be a snapshot and are especially effective in people with a high “viral load”. A negative test does not necessarily mean that you do not have the virus yet. In view of future self-tests, the Federal Association of German Pharmacists’ Associations says that for any positive test at home, a doctor or health department should be called immediately. “Only a PCR test from the laboratory can reliably confirm the result of the rapid test and thus accurately map the infection process.”