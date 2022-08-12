How the Climate Bill Will Make Cleaner Energy Cheaper

By the tip of at present, Congress will doubtless have handed the largest local weather invoice in U.S. historical past.

This text has already lined the invoice’s major objectives and the again story of the way it got here collectively. Immediately, I wish to get extra detailed and clarify the way it will assist folks and companies abandon the soiled power that contributes to world warming.

What’s within the invoice

The invoice’s local weather provisions are principally a group of subsidies for power that doesn’t emit any carbon, like photo voltaic, wind and nuclear energy. With out these subsidies, polluting fossil fuels are sometimes nonetheless cheaper. The subsidies attempt to give cleaner power an edge.

“I don’t imply this as an exaggeration: This actually modifications every little thing,” stated Jesse Jenkins, a local weather coverage professional at Princeton College. “It’s successfully going to shift the monetary case away from soiled power towards clear power for everybody.”