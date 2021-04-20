How the Catheters and Bands Market Has Witnessed Substantial Growth in Coming Years?

According to a study conducted by P&S Intelligence, the catheters and bands market in Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and India is projected to attain $96.5 million by 2024, increasing from $65.3 million in 2018, registering a 6.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024).

On the basis of catheter type, the catheters market is categorized into diagnostic and therapeutic catheters, between which, the therapeutic catheters category is expected to advance at a faster pace during the forecast period. Based on band type, the bands market in Sri Lanka, Nepal, India, and Bangladesh is classified into long and regular bands. Between these two, the regular bands classification is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. In terms of end user, the market is divided into ambulatory care centers, hospitals, and others.

The increasing geriatric population in Nepal, India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh is a major driving factor of the catheters and bands market. As per the United Nations Population Fund, the proportion of people aged 60 years or above in India was 7.0% in 2009 and is predicted to increase to 20.0% by 2050. Moreover, as per the World Health Organization, Sri Lanka is among the fastest-aging countries globally, and the proportion of aged people in the country is expected to rise to 16.7% by 2021. This is projected to lead to the growth of the market.

