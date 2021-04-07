How the Blockchain in Healthcare Market Has Witnessed Substantial Growth in Coming Years?

Due to the increasing number of policies and regulations implemented in several countries for securing consumer data, surging investments being made in blockchain technology, and the adoption of blockchain solutions in the pharmaceuticals supply chains, the global blockchain in healthcare market will grow from $44.6 million to $890.5 million from 2017 to 2023. The market is also predicted to demonstrate a CAGR of over 67.1% between 2018 and 2023, according to the estimates of the market research company, P&S Intelligence.

A major factor boosting the growth of the blockchain in healthcare market is the increasing measures and regulations being enacted by the governments of many countries for safeguarding consumer information. For instance, a new data protection policy was implemented by the European Union (EU) in 2018 called ‘the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)’, that aims to protect the citizens of the EU nations from data and privacy breaches. Due to the implementation of such stringent data protection laws, the organizations in the region are making huge investments in data security.

Thus, the market will prosper all over the world in the future years, on account of the rising adoption of blockchain solutions in the healthcare industry, growing requirement of the blockchain technology in clinical data exchange and interoperability process, and the soaring demand for advanced security solutions in the healthcare domain.

