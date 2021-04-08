How the Anti-Aging and Skin Rejuvenation Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Has Witnessed Substantial Growth in Coming Years?

The global anti-aging and skin rejuvenation energy-based aesthetic devices market is expected to exhibit rapid advancement in the future years, as per the forecast of P&S Intelligence, a market research firm based in India. The market is being driven by the rising geriatric population in several countries, thriving medical tourism industry, soaring public awareness of anti-aging and skin rejuvenation energy-based aesthetic devices, rapid technological advancements and innovations in these devices, and the surging popularity of minimally invasive aesthetic treatment procedures across the world.

As per a report published by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA), the population of the people in the age bracket 60 years or above would rise to 437 million in China, 58 million in Brazil, 107 million in the U.S., and 324 million in India by 2050. The increasing population of geriatric people in these countries will massively push up the sales of these anti-aging devices in the future years.

Geographically, the anti-aging and skin rejuvenation energy-based aesthetic devices market is predicted to register rapid progress in North America during the coming years. In addition to this region, the market is also predicted to record significant growth in Europe in the upcoming years. The main factors responsible for the expansion of the market in these regions are the existence of numerous prominent players, growing geriatric population, and the increasing consciousness amongst the people about looks and appearance.

Thus, it can be said without any doubt that the market will demonstrate huge growth in the forthcoming years, primarily due to the rising geriatric population and the increasing popularity of anti-aging devices and treatment procedures across the world.

