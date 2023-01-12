How Stephen Colbert Knows George Santos Is Definitely Going to Resign

CBS

On Wednesday night time, Stephen Colbert caught up on the newest developments surrounding “GOP congressman and man placing air quotes round his total life,” George Santos.

“Santos has an extended historical past of stretching the reality by by no means telling it,” the Late Present host defined, by laying out a brand new collection of authorized and moral complaints which have been made towards the freshman from New York. “That’s so disappointing,” Colbert mentioned. “I might count on extra from the person who invented the car.”

Colbert went on to recommend that the “partitions look like closing in” on Santos after native Republican officers have begun calling on him to resign. “In response to this beautiful rebuke from his personal social gathering, Santos informed reporters on Capitol Hill that he ‘is not going to’ resign,” the host mentioned. “Which implies, he’s gonna resign.”

Later, he highlighted the “fairly wild” declare from Santos that he was one of many earliest circumstances of COVID-19 within the U.S.

“Good considering, Georgie,” Colbert mentioned, imagining the congressman telling himself, “Everybody hates me, I understand how to win them again! I’ll inform them I used to be affected person zero.”

