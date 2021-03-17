How Smart Personal Safety and Security Device Market Will Survive Coronavirus Pandemic?

“

Market Overview

Predicts that the Global Smart Personal Safety and Security Device Market was valued at USD 2,904.0 Million in 2019 and is anticipated to surpass USD 5,503.9 Million by the end of 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.00% during the forecast period, 2020–2025. The rising use of smart personal safety and security devices in the defense sector in tactile and hostile situations is expected to fuel the growth of the market in the future. Additionally, the use of smart helmets, smart wristbands, heart rate monitors, and other devices prove helpful to the soldiers in observing their immediate surroundings and analyzing the risk to their health and safety.

The Global Smart Personal Safety and Security Device Market is expected to register incredible market growth in the future. Smart personal safety and security devices facilitate the telecom operators to capture real-time monitoring of temperatures, dedicated alarm systems, and physical intrusions in inaccessible sites using safety devices. These devices make a map, through which the telecom operators provide their digital services enables the network administrators to create controlled and critical decisions in case of any unexpected events. However, the increased costs of these devices and lack of awareness about smart personal safety and security devices in emerging countries is expected to restrain the market growth during the review period.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market is highly fragmented with a variety of small and large sellers competing with international companies. However, the key players in marketing adopt various strategies such as partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, collaborations to expand their client base and product portfolio.

Competition between major competitors depends on many factors, but not just the robust distribution network, product innovation, manufacturing capacity, and pricing strategy.

Major Players

The Major Players of the Global Smart Personal Safety and Security Device Market are Force Impact Technologies Inc. (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Daqri, LLC (US), Unaliwear, Inc. (US), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), General Electric Company (US), Fitbit, Inc. (US), Revolar, Inc. (US), ADT, Inc. (US), Safelet B.V. (The Netherlands), KORE Wireless Group (US), and 100Plus, Inc. (US) among others.

Market Segmentation

The Global Smart Personal Safety and Security Devices Market has been segmented into Type and End User.

Based on Type segment the global market has been classified into Smart Personal Security (Wearable Devices (Bracelet, Pendant, Ring, Other Devices), Bulletproof Bags, Personal Alarm, Panic Button, Fall Detection Device, Other Devices), Smart Personal Safety (Smart Helmet, Smart Mouth Guard, Smart Knee Guard, Other Devices)

Based on end-user, the global smart personal safety and security device market has been categorized into consumers, defense, factories, BFSI, healthcare, telecommunications, and others. The consumer segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 13.35% during the review period. The segment accounted for the largest market share of 59.7% in 2019, with a market value of USD 907.2 million.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Global Smart Personal Safety and Security Device Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the rest of the world.

North America is expected to lead the market owing to the largest market share of 31.2% in 2019, with a market value of USD 907.2 million. The market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 11.0% during the review period. In 2019, Asia-Pacific was the second-largest market with a market value of USD 840.9 million; it is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 13.5%.

The main points to remember about the report:

The research report will provide an in-depth analysis of the Global Smart Personal Safety and Security Device Market in key segments such as technology, product type, application, and industry verticality and distribution channel.

The report will include a qualitative and quantitative analysis with market forecasts for 2019-2026 and a CAGR between the forecast horizons.

The report will provide a thorough analysis of market dynamics, including drivers and limitations, challenges, and potential opportunities.

An in-depth regional analysis of the Global Smart Personal Safety and Security Device Market was included in the research report for the forecast period.

The profile of key competitors in the global marketplace Smart Personal Safety and Security Device will be provided, including key financial statements, products and services, latest advancements, and key business strategies.

