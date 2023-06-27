How Russia’s Allies May React to Prigozhin’s Mutiny Against Putin

Even earlier than President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia broke his public silence on Monday concerning the aborted mutiny that introduced rogue troops to inside 125 miles of Moscow, he was on the telephone to the leaders of Iran, Qatar and different pleasant international locations, absorbing their expressions of assist whereas presumably promising a return to stability.

For Mr. Putin, who has cobbled collectively a surprisingly sturdy record of nations that both again his struggle on Ukraine or have stayed impartial, it was a much-needed show of mutual reassurance. Russia’s message, it appeared, was enterprise as regular on overseas coverage, even after the alarming occasions of final weekend.

As rattled as they might have been by an armed rebellion in a nuclear-weapons state, Russia’s mates and enterprise companions are unlikely to desert Mr. Putin, based on diplomats and analysts. The extra doubtless situation, they are saying, is for them to hedge their bets in opposition to additional Russian instability.

“I’m not stunned at any of these public statements,” stated Michael A. McFaul, a former American ambassador to Russia. “It’s not in our curiosity or anybody’s else curiosity to stir issues up. However privately, in case your purpose is stability, then you need to be frightened about Putin’s capability to offer this stability.”