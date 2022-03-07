How Rich is the Nigerian Musician,Davido? Find his net worth 2022 and biography here!!

DAVID ADELEKE was born David Adeleke on November 21, 1992, in Atlanta, Georgia. He was born into a wealthy Nigerian family that includes Dr. Adedeji Adeleke, who helped start Adeleke University in Osun state and is the CEO of Pacific Holdings Limited.

It started with him going to the British International School in Lagos. He moved to Alabama at the age of 16 to study business administration at Oakwood University in Alabama.

When Davido went to Oakwood, he bought musical instruments and started making beats. B-Red and Sina Rambo, two of his cousins, were also in the group.

He dropped out of Oakwood University to focus on music full-time, and he went to London to work on his voice.

When he came back to Nigeria in 2011, he put his singing career on hold and agreed to go to Babcock University so that he could show his father that he cared about him.

In July 2015, he graduated from Babcock University with a second-class upper degree in music. His father had paid for the university to start a music department for one student.

Davido’s net worth

If you add up the money that Davido makes from singing, writing songs, and producing records, you get $40 million. This makes him the second richest artist in Nigeria. His main source of income comes from digital sales of his popular songs, albums, sold-out concerts, YouTube music videos, and sponsorship deals. This is what he does for a living now.

In addition to making a lot of money from his music videos, he is the only Nigerian musician with more than 750 million views on YouTube. Other ways he makes money are through sponsorships with MTN, Guinness Nigeria, and Infinix mobile.

During the month of December 2021, he and his management said that the artist made more than $20 million dollars. The post has since been removed. At the moment, Davido is 29 years old and he is still very young.

A job in music

When “Dami Duro” came out in October 2011, Davido made his global debut. The song was made by Shizzi, and it was a huge hit.

Dami Duro’s video was released in January 2012, and it quickly became the talk of the town. It got a lot of airtime across Nigeria. His first studio album came out in July 2012, and it was released by the HKN Music Record Label. It was called Omo Baba Olowo (Child of a Rich Person).

The album had a lot of successful songs on it, which made him more popular. Since then, he has released a lot of hits that have made him famous, rich, and well-known around the world.

OBO was made by Davido, who worked with other producers like Jay Sleek, Spellz, Maleek Berry, and others to make it. Among the well-known artists were Sina Rambo and Ice Prince. Kay Switch and B-Red were also there.

When Davido released “A Good Time” in 2019, he also released “A Better Time.” In 2020, he will release “A Better Time.” Since it came out last year, the album has listened to more than 200 million times on digital platforms.