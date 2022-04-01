How rich is the American Rapper Offset? Check his net worth 2022 here!!

Kiari Kendrell Cephus, better known by his stage name Offset was born on December 14, 1991. He and his bandmates Quavo and Takeoff grew up in Gwinnett County, Georgia, where they lived a middle-class life. They are all cousins. Quavo is Offset’s cousin, and Takeoff is Offset’s cousin once removed (Quavo is Takeoff’s uncle). Everyone who was born and raised in the same neighborhood listened to music by artists like Outkast and Gucci Mane, as well as Hot Boys and Lil Wayne, and Master P.

Career

Hip-hop group Migos was formed in 2008 by Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff when they were 18. They used to call themselves the Polo Club. Juug Season, their first mixtape, came out in 2011. In 2013, their single “Versace” made them famous, making them a big name. It was then that Migos released their first studio album, “Yung Rich Nation,” in 2015. It came in third on the US Rap chart, fifth on the US R&B/Hip-Hop chart, and 17th on the Billboard 200 chart. “Bad and Boujee” (with Lil Uzi Vert) was their next big hit in 2017, and it became a big hit on the Internet. Among the memes that came from Offset’s “raindrop, drop top” lyrics were the ones that said: It was also in 2017 that Migos released their second studio album, “Culture,” which came out and was certified platinum by the RIAA. The album came out at the top of the US Billboard 200 chart. After “Culture I,” they made “Culture II” in 2018.

Business ventures and other types of work

Besides his music, Offset has done ads for fashion designers and brands like Gosha Rubchinskiy, Bryce Barnes, and Lavati. He also starred with the other members of Migos in an episode of the TV show “Atlanta” in 2016. For the first time, he and Quibi started a new show called “SKRRT with Offset” in 2020. It follows him and other celebrities as they drive around in fancy and expensive cars.

In August 2019, Offset was announced as a new investor in the Esports team FaZe Clan, but the nature and amount of the investment were not made public at the time. He has since been in two videos by the FaZe Clan on YouTube.

Personal life

In 2017, Offset started dating another American rapper, Cardi B, who was born in the United States. They got married in secret in Georgia in September 2017, but they don’t say anything about it. Celebrity gossip site TMZ found their wedding certificate in June 2018. Even though Offset and Cardi were already married, he proposed to her in public during a live show in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on October 27, 2017.

She told the world in April 2018 that she and Offset were going to have their first child together when they appeared on the TV show “Saturday Night Live.” Their daughter was born on July 10, 2018. She is called Kulture Kiari Cephus. Offset has two sons, Jordan and Kody, and a daughter, Kalea, who was born when he was younger. As a result of rumors that Offset was having an affair, Offset and Cardi have had an on and off relationship.

Offset Net Worth 2022

It costs $26 million for Offset to make music, sing, and write songs. He is best known for being a member of the hip-hop group Migos with rappers Quavo and Takeoff, who are also rappers.

