How rich is Olympic Snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis? Find her net worth 2022 here!!

Lindsey Jacobellis is a snowboarder from Roxbury, Connecticut. She was born on August 19, 1985. For more than two decades, she was the best female snowboard cross athlete of all time. She won five World Championships and 10 X Games in that time.

She won silver in snowboard cross at the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin. She didn’t medal in the next three Olympics until she won gold at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Jacobellis and his teammate, Nick Baumgartner, also won gold in a mixed team snowboard cross at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, which took place in China.

Net worth 2022

There is a lot of money in the world because of Lindsey Jacobellis’ job as a snowboarder. Her net worth in 2022: When she’s worth $1 million in 2022, that’s what people think. In this income, Julia has a lot of things like property, assets, riches, and money. She is happy with the money she has earned through work. In the same way, she makes about $32,000 a year.

Her job as an American snowboarder has been very successful for a long time. This is her main source of income. Many people have paid Lindsey a lot of money to advertise, work with her on a project, or endorse a brand. A lot of people know Lindsey because of what she does. It’s very likely that her net worth and annual income will go up in the next few days.

Early Life

Before becoming a doctor, Jacobellis was born in Danbury, Connecticut. She also grew up there and in southern Vermont, where her family owned a vacation home. People who were in charge of Ben and Anita Jacobellis told their kids to play a lot of different sports. Before, she had always been competitive. She always tried to keep up with her father on the ski slopes, or her brother Ben.

In the beginning, she was a skier. When her family’s house caught fire when she was eight, she had to start over with a new set of skis and a new snowboard. A woman says, “We couldn’t afford to buy new ski equipment; we only had enough money for a few snowboards.” As a high school student, she went to Stratton Mountain School in Vermont, which is meant to help students get into college by focusing on making good winter athletes. She graduated in 2003. In the snowboard cross, there were only two men and two women competing. She says that having to fight with other people made her more positive about the sport.

Lindsey Jacobellis boyfriend

Adam Bakkedahl is Lindsey Jacobellis’ boyfriend. He is a real estate agent who has a marketing degree from San Diego City College, where he worked as a marketing manager. It’s not known when he was born, but he was born and raised in Dana Point, California. He is still living there now.

