How Rich Is Neal McDonough? Check his net worth and early life here!!

He is an American actor and producer who makes $7 million a year, and he has a net worth of $7 million. Neal McDonough has been in a lot of movies over the years, but some of his best roles have been in TV shows like “Band of Brothers,” “Boomtown,” and “Suits.”

Early in life

The date McDonough was born was February 13, 1966. He was born in Massachusetts. His parents, Catherine and Frank, came from Ireland and owned and ran a motel, which his parents ran. He grew up with his brothers in a Catholic family, and he went to church with them. He went to high school in Barnstable and then Syracuse University. It didn’t matter that other schools had offered him a lot of money for sports.

He chose Syracuse because he thought they had the best theatre program in the country. Then in 1988, he earned a bachelor’s degree in theatre from Syracuse. He was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity and studied theatre while at Syracuse. He then went to the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art to learn more about classical theatre.

Career

McDonough started auditioning for roles in the early 1990s. He got a part in “Darkman” as a dockworker in 1990, and he also had small parts in TV shows. It was through the mid-1990s that he booked episodes of shows like “Murphy Brown” and “NYPD Blue.” Angels in the Outfield, Star Trek: First Contact, and A Perfect Little Man were some of the other movies he starred in. Best Actor went to him for his role in “A Perfect Little Man.”

As Bruce Banner in “The Incredible Hulk” for 21 episodes in 1996, he did the voice of him. He then starred in several episodes of “Martial Law” and a TV movie called “Balloon Farm” in 1999. First Lieutenant Lynn “Buck” Compton is one of his first big roles. He played the role in the miniseries “Band of Brothers,” which ran for eight episodes. The show is a war drama miniseries based on Stephen E. Ambrose’s book of the same name, which is not a story. It was a big hit with both audiences and critics. It won both the Emmy and the Golden Globe awards for best miniseries in 2001.

In 2011, he had a big role in the movie “Captain America: The First Avenger.” He played Timothy “Dum Dum” Dugan. In the short film “Agent Carter,” he reprised this role in 2013. In the first episode of the second season of “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” in 2014, and in an episode of “Agent Carter” in 2015.

In 2012, McDonough starred in the third season of “Justified” on FX. He was a mobster from Detroit who worked for the mob. Critics’ Choice TV nominated him for an award, and he won a Satellite Award for best supporting actor in a TV show for his work. Next year, he was in “Mob City” and “Suits.” There were 17 times between 2014 and 2019 that he was a part of the show that was so popular. He also played the same character on “Arrow,” “The Flash,” and “Legends of Tomorrow,” which were all on TV between 2015 and 2021.

Through the late 2010s, McDonough kept getting TV roles. He appeared in “Project Blue Book,” “Yellowstone,” “Altered Carbon,” and “100.” “American Horror Story: Double Feature” came out in 2021. He also starred in that show.

He has also worked on video games outside of movies and TV. Voiced Bruce Banner in the 2005 video game, “The Incredible Hulk: Ultimate Destruction.” It was a reprise of his role from 1996. In 2009, he played an admiral in the game “Rogue Warrior.” In 2011, he played a character in “Captain America: Super Soldier,” which was made in 2011. It was in 2015 that his voice was used in two video games: “Skylanders: SuperChargers” and “Call of Duty: Black Ops III.”

A 22-hour, celebrity-voiced, and fully dramatized audio version of the New Testament called “The Truth & Life Dramatized Audio New Testament Bible” is one of the projects that McDonough has worked on. He played Jesus in this audio version, which is based on a Catholic edition that has been changed.

Personal Life

McDonough is a Catholic. It was in 2003 when he married Ruvé Robertson. She was a model from South Africa. During filming for “Band of Brothers,” the two met in the United Kingdom, where they had both lived. The five children they have together were born between 2005 and 2014: Morgan, Catherine, London, Clover, and James. They were born between 2005 and 2014. The family lives in Tsawwassen, British Columbia, which is near the sea.

McDonough has turned down roles and been fired from other jobs because he doesn’t want to perform or kiss or have sex scenes because he doesn’t want to disrespect his wife and his religion. He was fired from the set of the ABC show “Scoundrels” because of this.