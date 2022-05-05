How Rich is Kira Kosarin? Find the net worth, age, and biography of this American Actress!!

Kira Kosarin net worth is $4 million, as of now. She is an American actress and singer. She is best known for her role as Phoebe Thunderman in the Nickelodeon show The Thundermans. Many people have said how good she did in this show, and Kira was also nominated for the Kids Choice Awards.

It’s not the first time she’s done this. She’s been in shows like Knight Squad, Lucky, and Light as a Feather. At a young age, Kira gained a lot of attention for her work. She has starred in more than 30 movies and TV shows, which is a big deal for her.

She released her first album in April 2019. Kira is also known for that album, Off Brand. Here is a quick look at how much is Kira Kosarin net worth and how much she makes, how much money she makes from her job and how much money she makes from her home and other things.

Kira Kosarin Biography

Kira Kosarin was born on October 7, 1997. As of 2021, she is 23 years old, which is how old she is now. New Jersey, the United States, is where she was born and raised. She was born and raised in an upper-class family. She is thought to be an American citizen and a member of the Christian religion. In high school, she went to the Pine Crest School. She finished her education there.

After that, she dropped out of school to focus more on her job. She has always been interested in acting and singing, and since she was a child, she has always wanted to work in the same field. She was also interested in dancing and gymnastics when she was a little girl. She learned ballet dance forms at the Boca Ballet Theater.

Kira Kosarin Career Info

Last Day of School, Wiz’s World, Scary Girl, Hollywood Halloween, and Wordplay were all short films that Kosarin starred in in 2011. In 2012, Kosarin starred in “The Lil’ Dictator Part 1: Randomness,” “The Lil’ Dictator Part II: Randomness,” “Wordplay,” and “Scared Sweet,” which were all short films.

The Disney Channel show “Shake It Up” also had her as a guest star that same year. “The Thundermans” ran from 2013 to 2018 and had 98 episodes over four seasons. It won a Kids’ Choice Award for Favorite TV Show in 2016. There was a 2014 episode of “The Haunted Hathaways,” and there was a 2016 episode of “Henry Danger.”

Two episodes of “Astrid Clover” were guest-starred by Kosarin from 2014 to 2015. In 2015, she played Ellie Bauer in “One Crazy Cruise,” and she also starred in “Nickelodeon’s Ho Ho Holiday.”

Guest-starring on “School of Rock” was her first job in 2016. Then, in 2016, she starred in the reality shows Hell’s Kitchen and “Paradise Run.” She also appeared in two Nickelodeon shows in 2017: “Nickelodeon: Not So Valentine’s Special” and “Nickelodeon: Sizzling Summer Camp Special,” both of which were about summer camp.

In “Double Dare” (2018), Kira took part in the show, and she also appeared on shows like “Knight Squad,” All About The Washingtons, Good Trouble, Welcome to the Wayne, and Lucky. She also gave her voice to the animated Nickelodeon movie “Lucky” (2019). She played Nadia on the Hulu show “Light as a Feather” in 2019. In 2021, she starred in the movie “Supercool.”

Kira Kosarin Personal Life

Kira started dating an actor named Chase Austin. They started dating in the summer of 2014. They broke up in December 2015, and she wrote on Instagram that they were no longer together “In the end, we had to accept that things and people change, and sometimes it’s best to let people change their ways.

“He’s still a great person who I love with all my heart. Nobody did anything bad. We’re still friends and that’s fine.” It’s good that Kosarin is supporting Camp Del Corazon, a nonprofit group that helps kids who have heart disease have “experiential opportunities” all year long.

Kira Kosarin Net Worth

Kira Kosarin is an American actress and singer who has a net worth of $4 million, and she lives in the United States. For her work on Nickelodeon’s “The Thundermans,” Kosarin is best known. She played Phoebe Thunderman from 2013 to 2018.

Kira has more than 30 acting credits to her name, including the film “Supercool” (2021), the TV movie “One Crazy Cruise” (2015), and the television series “Light as a Feather” (2019).

She released the album “Off Brand” in 2019 and the EP “Songbird” in 2020. In March 2022, she signed a record deal with Republic Records, and she released the album and the EP.

That’s all about Kira Kosarin net worth. Stay connected with us for more updates!!