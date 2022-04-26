How rich is Colombian Singer Maluma? Check Maluma net worth and biography here!!

People who aren’t from Latin America might think that Maluma came out of nowhere, but he has been a mainstay in Latin pop for years. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Maluma net worth is estimated at $12 million.

The Colombian pop star is now a movie star, too. He will work with Jennifer Lopez in the 2022 rom-com Marry Me. Find out about the singer’s past and how he made a lot of money in the post here.

What is Maluma Net Worth?

He is a singer, songwriter, and record producer who has a fortune of $12 million, so he is very rich. In January 1994, Maluma was born in Medellin, Colombia, and he is now a well-known singer in the country. He likes reggaeton and pop music. Sony Music Colombia put out Maluma’s first studio album, Magia, in 2012. His second album, Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy, came out in 2015 on Sony Music Latin, and it was called that.

Maluma net worth is high owing to the album, which came in first on the US Latin chart and second in Mexico and Spain, as well as in the top 10 in Argentina and Uruguay. It also came in second in Argentina and third in Uruguay.

Maluma has had two number one songs in Colombia and Venezuela: “Borro Cassette” and “El Perdedor.” Another hit song by him is “Vente Pa’ Ca” by Ricky Martin. He has also been on the song by Shakira, “Chantaje.” Maluma won an MTV Millennial Award in 2014 for being the best Colombian artist of that year.

Also, he has been nominated for two Latin Grammy Awards and two Billboard Music Awards, as well as two Grammy Awards. Forbes says that Maluma makes more than $600,000 a show from ticket sales and merchandise sales.

Maluma told Billboard in September 2021 that “going back on tour during the COVID-19 pandemic was scary. You have to be brave to say that you’re going on a tour after all of the things that happened. People seem excited. Because they want to go to the shows, Everyone wants to feel normal again, and I think this type of show will help them do that. For me, it’s great to spend time with my fans. I miss them so much.”

Maluma Early Life

Born to Marlli Arias and Luis Londoo, Maluma is the son of the two people who raised him. In addition to music, he was also interested in football. He started playing football when he was a toddler, and he kept up with it until he was in middle school. The teams he played for were Atletico National and Equidad Sports Club.

He also became interested in music when he was young. In high school, Maluma was known as a good singer. Hontaranes School in El Retiro is where he went to school. His friends told him what to do and told him to try out for local singing competitions.

He got his first break in the music business when he was fifteen. He wrote it with a close friend. The title of the song was “No quiero.”

After a year, Maluma’s uncle gave him the chance to record the song in a studio for his birthday. Even though Maluma is Catholic, he says he also learns from other religions.

The Beginning of Maluma’s Music Career

At the age of 16, he started to record songs. He released his first album, called “Magia,” in 2012, a year after that. His album “Dirty boy, pretty boy” came out in 2015, and he made it to the top of the charts.

When this album was a big hit, it led to a lot of collaborations with other artists that worked out very well. In 2018, he dropped F.A.M.E., which led to more success for him and his company. ’11:11′ came out the next year.

Maluma had a lot of hits. One of them is “Obsessed,” which he sang with or starred in with a well-known model named Lina Posada. People saw the music video of the song more than one hundred and eighty-four million times.

Conclusion

That’s it, folks. We hope our research is worth your time. In the nutshell, Maluma net worth is $12 million. He is widely known for his singing and charming personality. For more such updates, stay tuned with us!!