How rich is Belinda Carlisle? Check about this American Musician net worth here!!

Looking forward to the Belinda Carlisle net worth? keep scrolling the page know more about this American musician. Belinda Carlisle is a well-known musician who rose to prominence as a member of the Go- Go’s. She was the band’s lead singer, and they were one of the most successful all-female bands ever. They had a lot of success in the 1980s. Belinda had a solo career as well, releasing many albums.

Despite her struggles with addiction throughout her career, she is one of the best musicians of all time, and her career has been a success.

Maybe you’re familiar with Belinda Carlisle, but do you know how old she is, how tall she is, or how much money she has in 2022? If you are unfamiliar with Belinda Carlisle’s short biography-wiki, career, professional life, personal life, current net worth, age, height, weight, and other data, we have prepared this piece for you. So, if you’re ready, let’s get this party started.

Belinda Carlisle net worth and salary in 2022

As of February 2022, Belinda Carlisle’s estimated net worth is $18 million. Her fortune has grown over the years of her successful singing career. Her famous band, the Go- Go’s, and Belinda’s solo career resulted in hit singles and millions of dollars. She’s also been in a couple of films during her career. That is what has boosted her net worth significantly.

Early Years & Biography

Belinda Carlisle was born in Hollywood, California, on August 17, 1958, to Harold and Joanne Carlisle. Her mother was a homemaker, and her father worked at a gas station. She is the firstborn of seven children, and her father abandoned her family when she was just five years old. Carlisle described her child as complex and said that she had been poor as a child.

Her mother married again, this time to Wait for Kurczeki, an alcoholic, according to Carlisle. Their family frequently traveled before settling in Burbank when they were seven years old. Carlisle’s passion for music began when he was ten years old.

Her family moved to Thousand Oaks, California, when she was a teenager, and she attended Colina Junior High School and subsequently Newbury Park High School. In high school, she was a cheerleader.

Personal Life

Carlisle married Morgan Mason in 1986, a political operative and film producer who is the son of actor James Mason. James Duke Mason, the couple’s son, was born to them. Bangkok is the couple’s home.

Carlisle was addicted to cocaine and alcohol for the first 30 years of her music career. During that era of struggle with addiction, she also developed eating issues. She gave up cocaine and alcohol in 2005 and has remained sober ever since.

Carlisle was in a two-year relationship with Bill Bateman before breaking up with him and dating Mike Marshall, with whom she later broke up. Carlisle’s cocaine use had a poor impact on her relationships.

In a 1990 interview, Carlisle revealed that she did not have a relationship with her parents or siblings.

Age, height, and weight

Belinda Carlisle was born on August 17, 1958, and she is 63 years old today, February 28, 2022. She has a height of 1.7. and a weight of 62 kg.

Career

In 1977, Belinda began her musical career as a drummer with the Germs. She quit the band to form Go-Go with friends and fellow musicians Elissa Bello, Margot Olavarria, and Elissa Bello. They got replaced by new members after they departed the organization.

The Go-Go was a hit in the 1980s; they were the first all-female band to write their music and play their instruments, and they were the first to introduce new wave music to American radio. Beauty and the Beat, Vacation in 1982, and Head Over Heels are just a few albums released. In 1984, they disbanded.

Achievements & Awards

Belinda has to get nominated for many prominent prizes over the years, and while she has yet to win any, her name has to get featured on the lists of those accolades.

Conclusion

That’s all about Belinda Carlisle networth. Her success story is an inspiration to many. Despite having had a difficult childhood, including her father abandoning them, her mother marrying an alcoholic, and herself struggling with alcohol and cocaine addiction at the start of her career, Belinda did not let these obstacles define her success.

Thanks for reading!! For more details, stay tuned with us.