How Rich is American Professional Golfer Max Homa? Find his salary, net worth, and career information here!!

Max Homa is an American who plays golf for a living. Here, you can find out his Max Homa net worth, salary, age, height, wife, and the latest news. At the Frys.com Open, Homa’s first PGA Tour tournament, he tied for ninth place. He finished sixth in the Web.com Tour qualifying school in December 2013.

In May 2014, he beat fellow rookie Jonathan Randolph by one stroke to win the Web.com Tour’s BMW Charity Pro-Am. During the 2014–15 season, he made the 17th most money on the Web.com Tour.

In 2015, Homa took part in 27 PGA Tour events. He lost his card because he was ranked 163rd in the FedEx Cup. In 2016, Homa won the Rust-Oleum Championship in Ivanhoe, Illinois. This gave him his PGA Tour card back for the 2016–17 season.

In 2017, Homa lost his card because he didn’t make the cut in two of 17 tournaments. On the Web.com Tour in 2018, Homa won back his PGA Tour card for the 2019 season.

In 2019, Homa beat Joel Dahmen by three shots to win the Wells Fargo Championship. In February 2021, Homa beat Tony Finau in a play-off to win the Genesis Invitational. In September 2021, at the Fortinet Championship in Napa, Homa won his third PGA Tour event.

Max Homa Net Worth

The golfer’s current net worth, which includes his salary, endorsements, and other income, is $5 million. He was the best amateur golfer in the world for a long time in 2017, but he didn’t make it into Q-School to join the PGA Tour.

Max Homa has been playing golf since he was four years old, and he says that one day he wants to play golf professionally. Max had two top-10 finishes on the Nationwide Tour in 2018. He made a total of $103,000 and was in the top 25 on the money list with $247,000.

Max Homa Endorsements

Homa has had a few endorsements in different fields during his eight-year career. He is a brand ambassador for X-Golf, which is a national chain of virtual golf and bar restaurants.

Homa has also been linked to The Hawaiian Islands. She and Canadian golfer Corey Conners were in a commercial for them. Homa also made a deal with the insurance company Burns & Wilcox in March 2020. Titleist backs him, and they also have a Max Homa line.

Max Homa Personal Life

Max is one of John Homa and Bonnie Milstein’s two children. His father, John, teaches people how to act, and his mother, Bonnie, runs the office at Valley Produce Market. Maddie is the name of his sister.

In 2019, Homa married Lacey Croom, who he had been dating for a long time. The couple lives together in Scottsdale, Arizona, but they don’t have kids yet.

Is Max Homa PGA Tour’s Most Underrated Star?

Max Homa won his second title at the Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Maryland, after a battle that went back and forth. The Californian won the 2019 tournament at Quail Hollow Club. He has now won four trophies in 72 tournaments on the PGA Tour, which is a 5.56 percent win rate during this time.

People have written a lot about how he got better after his early struggles on golf’s biggest stages, but the improvement from 2021 to 2022 deserves some attention. Homa has now won twice this season, making him a multiple-time winner like Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith, and Sam Burns.

When he was on Homa’s bag at the PGA Championship last year, Jim “Bones” MacKay said that Homa was one of the “top 10 ball-strikers” on Tour. Even though the 31-year-old isn’t quite there yet, he’s definitely on his way.

That’s all about Max Homa net worth. He is one of the prominent American professional golfers who has impressed his fans with awe-striking golfing skills. His current net worth is expected to be $5 million.