How Rich is American Comedian Steve Harvey? Find his net worth and other details here!!

People know Steve Harvey as a well-known stand-up comedian. He also writes, produces, and acts in movies and TV shows. He has a wide range of jobs, which show how many things he likes and has done in his life. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Steve Harvey Net Worth is estimated to be $200 million.

He didn’t want to be a stand-up comedian at first, but once he learned how to be funny, he never looked back. There are a lot of people who work in this field who make a lot of money.

Steve Harvey makes up to $100,000 a show. Steve Harvey started an entertainment company called “Steve Harvey Global,” which includes his production company “East 112,” as well as a lot of other projects. Also, Steve Harvey is the host of the Miss Universe pageant, too.

Steve Harvey Biography

Steve Harvey was born on January 17, 1957, in Welch, WV. He was the youngest of five children. Steve graduated from high school after his family moved to Ohio. Following high school, he moved back to West Virginia to go to college.

After college, he worked a lot of different jobs, like selling insurance, delivering mail, and even boxing. His family moved to Cleveland, Ohio, and he went to Glenville High School in 1974. It took Harvey until 1985 to find a place in the world. He didn’t start doing stand-up comedy until then.

Steve Harvey Comedy Career

He has worked as a boxer, an autoworker, an insurance salesman, a carpet cleaner, and a mailman. On October 8, 1985, he made his first stand-up comedy appearance at the Hilarities Comedy Club in Ohio. Harvey was homeless for three years in the late 1980s when the gigs he played didn’t have rooms for him to stay in. During this time, he slept in his 1976 Ford when the gigs didn’t have rooms for him to stay in.



In 1990, Harvey was a finalist in the Second Annual Johnnie Walker National Comedy Search. He was chosen to host the TV show “It’s Showtime at the Apollo.” He kept on doing stand-up comedy, going on the 1997 Kings of a Comedy tour with Cedric the Entertainer, D.L. Hughley, and Bernie Mac, and he did it for a long time. As one of the best-selling comedy tours of all time, this tour made more than $37 million in 1997 and 1998.

As a comic, he had roles in shows like “Me and the Boys” (1994) and “The Steve Harvey Show” (1996-2002), as well as his own show on the WB network, “The Steve Harvey Show,” from 1996 to 2002. He has also been on the radio since 2000, hosting “The Steve Harvey Morning Show” (2003). In 2006, he came out with a stand-up special called “Steven Harvey: Don’t Trip.” He isn’t done with me yet.

Steve Harvey Net Worth

When you think of an American comedian and businessman, think of Steve Harvey. He is an Award-winning show host and entertainer who makes good money. Steve Harvey net worth is around $200 million. His show, “The Steve Harvey Morning Show,” is well-known, as well as “Family Feud” and “Celebrity Family Feud.” He is one of the richest comedians in the world.

Makes about $40-50 million a year.

$20 million per year from his radio show.

“Family Feud” makes $10 million a year.

Steve paid $15 million for Tyler Perry’s old Atlanta home in May 2020.

Steve Harvey Personal Life and Property Details

Steve has been married three times. It was in 2007 that he married Marjorie Bridges, who is now his wife. At the same time, he has three children from his first marriage, one from his second, and three from his wife, Marjorie, who adopted them when they married. Together with Marjorie, he started the Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation, which helps young people and teaches them about the world.

Steve and Marjorie rented a large house in Beverly Park, which is a gated community on top of Beverly Hills, California, in February 2018. The house is in the Beverly Park neighborhood.

If you want to live in a 12,000-square-foot house that’s less than 2 acres, you’d have to pay $125,000 a month for it. The Harveys talked them into letting them pay $110,000 a month. Rent costs about $1.3 million per year. In 2007, the house was on the market for $23.5 million.

Before 2010, Steve Harvey bought a 9,000-square-foot home in Atlanta, Georgia for $3.4 million. He also owns a similar home outside of Dallas, Texas that is on 4 acres and was bought for the same amount of money in 2010. Steve bought a 5,500-square-foot house in Chicago in 2013 on the 88th floor of Trump International, where he lived for two years. It was sold for $7.7 million in 2018.

Final Words

That’s all about Steve Harvey Net Worth. He runs a huge media empire that includes radio, TV, clothing, books, and more. In a typical year, he makes $45 million from his many jobs, including $10 million for hosting Family Feud, which he does for a living. If you like this post, feel free to share this with your near and dear ones. For more updates, stay connected with us!!