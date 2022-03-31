How Rich is American Comedian Chris Rock?

Chris Rock is an American comedian, actor, writer, producer, and director. He has a net worth of $60 million, and he makes a lot of money from his work. When he divorced his wife of 20 years, Malak Compton, he lost a lot of money. It was said that he lost as much as $40 million in the settlement. She and her husband split up in 2016. They were married for 20 years.

Chris became famous in the early 1990s thanks to his work on “Saturday Night Live.” He has also been a big hit as an actor in movies like “The Longest Yard,” “Madagascar,” and “Grown Ups” (2010). He also made and starred in the semi-autobiographical sitcom “Everybody Hates Chris,” which ran from 2005 to 2009. There were 88 episodes. It said that he was the fifth-best stand-up comedian in a Comedy Central poll.

When Chris is on tour, he is always one of the best-paid comedians in the world. Between June 2016 and June 2017, Chris Rock made about $60 million. Over two years, Chris made $30 million.

Early life and work

He was born on February 7, 1965, in Andrews, South Carolina. In a second move, Rock and his parents moved to New York City. They ended up living in Bedford-Stuyvesant. While growing up in Brooklyn, he was taken to schools in mostly white areas of the city. There, he had to deal with bullying and harassment from white kids. If he didn’t go to high school, he had to work at a fast-food restaurant to get his GED.

First, Rock tried stand-up comedy in 1984 at the club Catch a Rising Star in New York City. As he did more and more work, he started to get more attention. He even had a few roles on TV shows like “Miami Vice.” In these early years, Eddie Murphy saw Rock perform at a nightclub and became friends with him. Murphy also gave Rock his first movie role in “Beverly Hills Cop II,” which was a hit (1987).

Saturday Night Live. Success

in 1990, Rock joined the cast of Saturday Night Live. All of them became known as the “Bad Boys of Saturday Night Live” along with Chris Farley, Adam Sandler, Rob Schneider, and David Spade. His first comedy album, “Born Suspect,” came out in 1991, and he made it. The same year, he was praised for his role as an addict in the movie “New Jack City.”

Rock left “Saturday Night Live” two years later to appear on “In Living Color,” which is mostly made up of black people. In fact, he was only on the show for six episodes because the show was canceled just a month after he joined. Rock then wrote and starred in the comedy “CB4”, which cost only $6 million to make but made $18 million.

For his first HBO special, Rock called it “Big Ass Jokes.” But it wasn’t until 1996 that he won two Emmy Awards and became known as one of the best comics in the country. He became even more popular when he worked as a commentator for “Politically Incorrect” on Comedy Central during the 1996 U.S. Presidential Elections. He was nominated for another Emmy for this role.