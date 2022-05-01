How rich is American Actress Ashley Judd? Find her net worth and biography here!!

As an American actress and activist, Ashley Judd is known for her work. She was born into a family of actors and singers. Country singer Naomi Judd is her mother. She is the half-sister of Wynonna Judd, and they both live in the same city. As an actress, she’s worked for more than three decades. She’s also become more involved in global humanitarian and political activism. As of 2022, Ashley Judd net worth is estimated to be $18 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Ashley Judd Biography

It was April 19th, 1968. Ashley Tyler Ciminella was born there. She was raised by country singer Naomi Judd and a marketing analyst in Granada Hills. Her parents found out when she was four years old that she was not who she seemed to be. She became a country singer in the 1980s. They were both country singers. She was raised with a sister named Wynonna, who was also a singer.

After her mother split up, she took Ashley and her sister to her home state of Kentucky, which is where she grew up. Judd went to 13 different schools in Lexington, Ashland, and Tennessee during this time. Before going to college, she worked as a model in Japan for a short time before going to the University of Kentucky.

She learned about French, anthropology, art history, theatre, and women’s studies while she was in college. After she finished high school, she drove to Hollywood and worked at a restaurant while she learned how to act. After a while, she moved back to Tennessee so she could be near her mother and sister.

Many years later, Judd would go back to the University of Kentucky to get a Bachelor’s degree. He was then given an honorary degree from Union College.

Ashley Judd Career Info

She had his first big role in a TV show called “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” In the early 90s, she starred in two episodes of the show. Judd then got a part in the NBC show “Sisters.”

Her first movie role came around the same time, and it was in ‘Kuffs.’ She then got a part in an independent movie called “Ruby in Paradise,” in which she was the star. Natural Born Killers, Smoke, and Heat were some of the movies she then played in after that.

In movies like “Someone Like You,” “Where the Heart Is,” and “Frida,” Judd starred in the movies in the 2000s. During this time, he also starred in movies like “Twisted.” As a part of this time, she also played Cat on a Hot Tin Roof in the Broadway revival of the show.

When she played roles in movies like “Flypaper,” “Divergent,” and “Insurgent,” she was well-known, and people talked about her. She also played Rebecca Winstone in ABC’s ‘Missing’ during this time.

A supporting role came with “A Time to Kill,” which got good reviews and did well at the box office. She was a big star. She was asked to be in movies like “Kiss the Girls” and “Double Jeopardy.”

Ashley Judd Net Worth

Ashley Judd is an American actress on TV and in movies. She has a net worth of $18 million. Even though Judd is probably best known for her acting roles, she has also had a very successful career as a political activist in the last few years. On many occasions, it was said that Ashley was thinking about becoming a politician herself, but this never happened.

Asley Judd Controversy

In 2015, Ashley Judd said that she had been sexually harassed by a powerful person in the entertainment business. Two years later, she told us the name of this person: Harvey Weinstein. She said that she was harassed while filming “Kiss the Girls.” It got even worse for Weinstein in 2018. Ashley filed a defamation lawsuit against him in 2018.

She said that after she turned him down for sex, he spread rumors about her that hurt her career. While a federal judge threw out Judd’s claims that Harvey sexually harassed her, they let her keep suing Harvey for defamation. Ashley told people in 2019 that she had been raped three times over the course of her life.

Conclusion

That was all about Ashley Judd net worth. Her best-known films include “Ruby in Paradise,” “Heat,” “A Time to Kill,” “Kiss the Girls,” “Dolphin Tale,” “Olympus Has Fallen,” “Divergent,” and “A Dog’s Way Home.”