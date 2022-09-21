KJ Dhaliwal is an accomplished entrepreneur & venture investor. He’s currently the Chief Strategy Officer of Dating Group & CEO of Dil Mil.

The metaverse and dating seem to be a perfect match. After all, what better way to get to know someone than in a virtual world where you can be exactly who you want to be? And with the advent of new tech in virtual reality (VR), it seems that dating in the metaverse is about to get even more enjoyable.

We are already seeing a trend of people meeting and interacting in online games and virtual worlds. Second Life has been around for nearly two decades and is still going strong, with over a million active users. With online games and communities dedicated to dating, we could begin to see people find love in the metaverse.

What Is The Metaverse?

The metaverse is set to be the next evolution of the internet. At its core, the metaverse describes the virtual space you occupy using VR. The term goes beyond traditionally accessing the internet because you are doing more than just accessing information. The metaverse is a virtual world that is interactive, persistent and completely immersive.

There is an avatar system in many applications where users can access the metaverse. An avatar is a digital representation of the user that can be customized to look however the user wants. This is one of the main features of the metaverse, as it allows users to create their own identities in a virtual space.

Has Anyone Developed Dating Platforms for VR?

There are already several dating apps available for people, but as virtual reality becomes more popular, we will likely see even more VR dating apps hitting the market. These apps will allow people to meet in virtual reality and interact with each other in a way they would on a traditional date but in the comfort of their homes.

Large players like Match Group, the company that oversees Tinder, have dabbled in metaverse dating, but recently, the company has scaled its efforts back due to an unclear immediate monetization strategy for its VR dating. With plans to initially roll out VR dating on an app linked to Tinder in Q3 of this year, the company is putting the project on the back burner until its profits improve.

Where Match Group has hit the pause button, others have ventured ahead. In February, the VR Dating app Nevermet made its debut, and some have dubbed it “the metaverse version of Tinder.” In May, Flirtual started making headlines as well as an app that allows users to “flirt in the metaverse and hook up in the real world.”

However, even with the lack of a monetization strategy, I believe we are going to see many companies investing in this technology in an attempt to be the premiere platform for dating in the metaverse. Dating trends over the last 10 years have changed considerably, with more people using dating apps and websites to meet potential partners.

How Will Dating In The Metaverse Evolve?

There are many reasons why the metaverse will evolve as a new frontier for dating. For starters, it is incredibly convenient. You can log into a virtual world from anywhere and start meeting people. You can be who you want to be, which can help people feel more comfortable opening up to potential partners.

As more people begin to explore the metaverse, dating in this space will continue to evolve. VR is still in its pioneer stages, but as the technology improves, so will how we can interact with each other. And as the metaverse gains wider adoption, I believe we will also see traditional dating platforms start to offer VR dating experiences or simply be phased out if new players can create better platforms first. This would be a natural progression for these companies, as they are already in the business of helping people find love.

How Dating Sites Will Monetize The Metaverse

Dating applications for the metaverse can start their monetization strategy by selling users access or a subscription for their application. In-app purchases can be another avenue to explore for these companies.

Many dating sites already rely on a freemium model, where users can access the site’s basic features for free but must pay to unlock premium features. This same model can be applied to VR dating applications.

The experiential aspect of the metaverse could take this model a step further. Microtransactions could be used to highlight profiles and matches like in a traditional dating platform, but then further microtransactions can be added for users to access private online dating areas, chat rooms, games and dating experiences to have with their matches.

Like many other online applications in the metaverse, it will also be possible to add digital upgrades such as new accessories for avatars, digital items for the profiles, metaverse homes created for user avatars and more. Taking inspiration from other metaverse software or successful worlds like Second Life could generate incredible opportunities for a dating site to see multiple revenue streams.

Risks And The Future Of The Metaverse

The metaverse is set to be the new frontier for dating, but with all new ventures come a few potential downfalls. Some experts are warning of privacy concerns, mental health issues and even addiction to a simulated reality. Last year, Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen told Congress that she believes the metaverse will be highly addictive and rob people of even more personal information while creating another monopoly online.

The financial sector is also starting to see more hesitation from investors who may be questioning the longevity of the metaverse and how involved the government will get in regulating it. The Federal Trade Commission has already been looking into Facebook’s VR acquisitions and appears to be taking a serious look at Big Tech’s authority over the economy.

Regardless, this new and exciting virtual technology does still offer many advantages such as convenience, flexibility and fun. I’m hopeful that the industry can work through the growing pains and make the metaverse a safe and profitable place for all in the future.

