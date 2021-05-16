how Red Dead Redemption 3 can revolutionize the saga

As we wait impatiently for the official announcement of Red Dead Redemption 3, recent testimony from a person involved in the saga suggests a total revolution in the license’s narrative codes.

Red Dead Redemption 3: The actors can’t wait

We already told you about it in a previous article that you can read here. Some time ago, in an interview with Australian YouTuber Dan Allen, actor Rob Wiethoff expressed his wish to repeat the role of John Marston if Rockstar ever offered it. While such a return is next to impossible (except via the Undead Nightmare DLC, but that’s different), we understand the actors want to re-play those characters we loved so much.

Actress Alex McKenna, who plays Sadie Adler in the second part, spoke on this subject while still at Dan Allen’s microphone. Just like Rob Wiethoff, she doesn’t hide her excitement about repeating her previous role:

It would be a dream for me. I really have a lot of affection for Sadie Adler. I must have played it for five years so it has a special place in my heart. Plus he’s probably one of the coolest characters I’ve had to play in my career.

A game that is not currently planned

However, it is not their job to decide whether or not there will be a new game. Even if we suspect that one day Red Dead Redemption 3 will point to the tip of its gun, for now it is not. The game is not currently under development. Rockstar prefers to focus mostly on GTA 6 … which won’t be released for a few years either. Pessimistic estimates assume that Grand Theft Auto VI will be released in 2024. Given the years of development required for the games, don’t wait several years for Red Dead Redemption 3.

In the meantime, nothing is stopping you from traveling the American steppes on Red Dead Online or on your own by redesigning the game. Recently players found a new cutscene in the single player campaign to their delight. Such a game is bound to have a lot of secrets just waiting for you (or data miner) to be found.