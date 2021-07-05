How popular is the Outdoor Gym Equipment market in US?

Outdoor Gym Equipment Market Scenario:

The global Outdoor Gym Equipment Market is expected to grow at an exponential growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increased awareness regarding health benefits and the growing dietary supplement industry. Changing lifestyle and higher consumer spending on health and nutraceutical products is projected to drive the demand for the Outdoor Gym Equipment market. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the global Outdoor Gym Equipment with imports to key markets in the U.S. and Europe. Moreover, the drastic shift towards organic ways to treat health issues is expected to boost market growth in the coming years.

The Major Players Covered in this Report:

Landscape Structures Inc., Beckmann, SportsPlay Equipment, Inc, Wicksteed Leisure Ltd, PlayCore Inc., Outdoor Fitness, Inc., Proludic Ltd, Xccent, Inc, The Great Outdoor Gym Company Ltd, Kompan, Inc, Playworld Systems, Inc., Stayfit Health and Fitness World Private Limited, & more….

By Equipment Type, Elliptical Machine, Exercise Bike, Push-Up Bars, Balance Beam, Floating Balance, Pommel Horse, Others, By Application, Strength Training, Resistance Training, By End-User, Schools, Parks, Public Institutions, Others

This report focuses on the leading players in the market. Moreover, the report highlights the market size and CAGR of the important segments, thus providing quick relevant information about the Outdoor Gym Equipment Market. Moreover, the Outdoor Gym Equipment Market report analyzes the industry from a 360-degree perspective. It takes into account the supply side and demand side, which allows the users to go into the minute details of the entire ecosystem of the market.

Years that have been considered for the study of this report are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2021

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021 to 2029

The report is a valued asset for the active players, new participants, and future investors, and provides a comprehensive assessment across regions such as:

Growing Domestic Demand and Expanding Pharmaceutical Sector to Drive the Demand for Outdoor Gym Equipment in the Region:

Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to hold the largest market share in the global Outdoor Gym Equipment market during the forecast period 2017-2029. The growth in this region can be attributed to the presence of emerging economies like India, China, Japan, Vietnam, and Indonesia, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa (LAMEA). which account for the largest share in this region. India is one of the largest producers of Outdoor Gym Equipment and a major exporter of the product to various countries across the globe. India accounts for around 80% of the world’s exports of Outdoor Gym Equipment. The favorable climatic conditions and growth of agricultural inputs and allied services like cold storage and warehousing in India are prompting higher production.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

– The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the on-trade segment and Industry.

– Manufacturers are comprehending strategies to revive from the current situation by means of reshaping their sales channels as well as product innovation.

– The duration of the virus outbreak remains a key factor in assessing the overall impact of the pandemic. However, the global Railway Suspension System industry is expected to stabilize after 2021.

– The liquor industry was not impacted severely due to the pandemic.

You can also access an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

