How Patio Heaters Market Will Survive Coronavirus Pandemic?

“

Patio HeatersA patio heater, also known as an umbrella or mushroom heater, is a radiant heating appliance that generates thermal radiation in outdoor spaces. Patio heaters run on natural gas or propane gas. They also run on electricity. During the operation of a patio heater, heat is radiated in a circular pattern around the appliance. Patio heaters facilitate the provision of warmth in their vicinity.

Propane Patio Heaters held a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounted for about 56.92% of the production volume in 2019, followed by Electric ones (36.56%).

The main application field of Patio Heaters is Commercial. In 2019, this sector held a market share of 75.84%, in terms of sales volume.

Bond Manufacturing, AZ Patio Heaters, AmazonBasics, Infratech, Bromic Group, Dayva and Solaira are the key players in the global market. The Top 5 manufacturers held 30.66% of the market in 2019.

North America is the largest consumption market in 2019, with its sales volume share reaching 49.33%, followed by Europe (34.21%) and Asia-Pacific (15.62%).

The Patio Heaters Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Patio Heaters was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on ’Patio Heaters Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Patio Heaters market majors.

Get a Sample PDF Report: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/request-sample/225884

This survey takes into account the value of Patio Heaters generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: – Bond Manufacturing, AZ 55, AmazonBasics, Napoleon, Blue Rhino, Lava Heat Italia, Bromic Group, Dayva, Infratech, Lynx Grills, Solaira, Infrared Dynamics, Symo Parasols, Fire Sense,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• Electric, Natural Gas, Propane,

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Commercial, Residential,

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Patio Heaters, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

Obtain a Discount on this report: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/check-discount/225884

The Patio Heaters market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Patio Heaters from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Patio Heaters market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.

Get Detailed Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Patio Heaters Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Patio Heaters Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Electric

1.2.3 Natural Gas

1.2.4 Propane

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Patio Heaters Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Residential

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Patio Heaters Production

2.1 Global Patio Heaters Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Patio Heaters Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Patio Heaters Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Patio Heaters Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Patio Heaters Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Patio Heaters Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Patio Heaters Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Patio Heaters Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Patio Heaters Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Patio Heaters Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Patio Heaters Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Patio Heaters Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Patio Heaters Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Patio Heaters Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Patio Heaters Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Patio Heaters Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Patio Heaters Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Patio Heaters Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Patio Heaters Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Patio Heaters Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Patio Heaters Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Patio Heaters Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Patio Heaters Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Patio Heaters Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Patio Heaters Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Patio Heaters Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Patio Heaters Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Patio Heaters Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Patio Heaters Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Patio Heaters Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Patio Heaters Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Patio Heaters Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Patio Heaters Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Patio Heaters Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Patio Heaters Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Patio Heaters Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Patio Heaters Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Patio Heaters Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Patio Heaters Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Patio Heaters Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Patio Heaters Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Patio Heaters Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Patio Heaters Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Patio Heaters Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Patio Heaters Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Patio Heaters Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Patio Heaters Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Patio Heaters Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Patio Heaters Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Patio Heaters Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Patio Heaters Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Patio Heaters Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Patio Heaters Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Patio Heaters Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Patio Heaters Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Patio Heaters Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Patio Heaters Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Patio Heaters Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Patio Heaters Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Patio Heaters Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Patio Heaters Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Patio Heaters Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Patio Heaters Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Patio Heaters Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Patio Heaters Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Patio Heaters Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Patio Heaters Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Patio Heaters Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Patio Heaters Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Patio Heaters Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Patio Heaters Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Patio Heaters Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Patio Heaters Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Patio Heaters Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Patio Heaters Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Patio Heaters Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Patio Heaters Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Patio Heaters Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Patio Heaters Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Patio Heaters Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Patio Heaters Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Patio Heaters Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Patio Heaters Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Patio Heaters Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Patio Heaters Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Patio Heaters Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Patio Heaters Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Patio Heaters Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Patio Heaters Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Patio Heaters Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Patio Heaters Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Patio Heaters Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Patio Heaters Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Patio Heaters Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Patio Heaters Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Patio Heaters Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Bond Manufacturing

12.1.1 Bond Manufacturing Corporation Information

12.1.2 Bond Manufacturing Overview

12.1.3 Bond Manufacturing Patio Heaters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Bond Manufacturing Patio Heaters Product Description

12.1.5 Bond Manufacturing Related Developments

12.2 AZ Patio Heaters

12.2.1 AZ Patio Heaters Corporation Information

12.2.2 AZ Patio Heaters Overview

12.2.3 AZ Patio Heaters Patio Heaters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 AZ Patio Heaters Patio Heaters Product Description

12.2.5 AZ Patio Heaters Related Developments

12.3 AmazonBasics

12.3.1 AmazonBasics Corporation Information

12.3.2 AmazonBasics Overview

12.3.3 AmazonBasics Patio Heaters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 AmazonBasics Patio Heaters Product Description

12.3.5 AmazonBasics Related Developments

12.4 Napoleon

12.4.1 Napoleon Corporation Information

12.4.2 Napoleon Overview

12.4.3 Napoleon Patio Heaters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Napoleon Patio Heaters Product Description

12.4.5 Napoleon Related Developments

12.5 Blue Rhino

12.5.1 Blue Rhino Corporation Information

12.5.2 Blue Rhino Overview

12.5.3 Blue Rhino Patio Heaters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Blue Rhino Patio Heaters Product Description

12.5.5 Blue Rhino Related Developments

12.6 Lava Heat Italia

12.6.1 Lava Heat Italia Corporation Information

12.6.2 Lava Heat Italia Overview

12.6.3 Lava Heat Italia Patio Heaters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Lava Heat Italia Patio Heaters Product Description

12.6.5 Lava Heat Italia Related Developments

12.7 Bromic Group

12.7.1 Bromic Group Corporation Information

12.7.2 Bromic Group Overview

12.7.3 Bromic Group Patio Heaters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Bromic Group Patio Heaters Product Description

12.7.5 Bromic Group Related Developments

12.8 Dayva

12.8.1 Dayva Corporation Information

12.8.2 Dayva Overview

12.8.3 Dayva Patio Heaters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Dayva Patio Heaters Product Description

12.8.5 Dayva Related Developments

12.9 Infratech

12.9.1 Infratech Corporation Information

12.9.2 Infratech Overview

12.9.3 Infratech Patio Heaters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Infratech Patio Heaters Product Description

12.9.5 Infratech Related Developments

12.10 Lynx Grills

12.10.1 Lynx Grills Corporation Information

12.10.2 Lynx Grills Overview

12.10.3 Lynx Grills Patio Heaters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Lynx Grills Patio Heaters Product Description

12.10.5 Lynx Grills Related Developments

12.11 Solaira

12.11.1 Solaira Corporation Information

12.11.2 Solaira Overview

12.11.3 Solaira Patio Heaters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Solaira Patio Heaters Product Description

12.11.5 Solaira Related Developments

12.12 Infrared Dynamics

12.12.1 Infrared Dynamics Corporation Information

12.12.2 Infrared Dynamics Overview

12.12.3 Infrared Dynamics Patio Heaters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Infrared Dynamics Patio Heaters Product Description

12.12.5 Infrared Dynamics Related Developments

12.13 Symo Parasols

12.13.1 Symo Parasols Corporation Information

12.13.2 Symo Parasols Overview

12.13.3 Symo Parasols Patio Heaters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Symo Parasols Patio Heaters Product Description

12.13.5 Symo Parasols Related Developments

12.14 Fire Sense

12.14.1 Fire Sense Corporation Information

12.14.2 Fire Sense Overview

12.14.3 Fire Sense Patio Heaters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Fire Sense Patio Heaters Product Description

12.14.5 Fire Sense Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Patio Heaters Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Patio Heaters Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Patio Heaters Production Mode & Process

13.4 Patio Heaters Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Patio Heaters Sales Channels

13.4.2 Patio Heaters Distributors

13.5 Patio Heaters Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Patio Heaters Industry Trends

14.2 Patio Heaters Market Drivers

14.3 Patio Heaters Market Challenges

14.4 Patio Heaters Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Patio Heaters Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

Read the full report with TOC: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/request-toc/225884

Therefore, Patio Heaters Market Report 2020 is a valuable document for all industry competitors and individuals with a strong interest in market research Patio Heaters.”