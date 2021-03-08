How Oprah received € 6 million for the interview with Harry and Meghan

Thanks to Oprah Winfrey, the world stopped. Once again. This Monday, March 8th, one single topic went through all the media: the bombastic statements of Harry and Meghan. Amid allegations of racism and ignoring a suicidal woman’s pleading for help, the interview’s only objective was the only aim of the interview doing what few have done over the years: to expose what is going on behind the curtain. Oprah was the moderator throughout the operation. You can reread NiT’s article on all of these details.

During her famous “The Oprah Winfrey Show”, which began in 1986 and ended in 2011, the American had more than 37,000 respondents. Of course, not all of them were bombastic and insightful, but it’s safe to say that Opah has been the common denominator in some of the most noticeable interviews in the past three decades.

All of these experiences enabled the businesswoman to come to a conclusion about something that all interviewees had in common: “They all wanted to be seen and heard.” “At the end of every interview, do you know what I’ve been asked? ‘Went well? How did it go? How did I behave? ‘I’ve always been asked one way or another,’ he explained at a 2020 conference.

Winfrey’s good relationships are a bonus in this web of interviews. Everyone wants to be seen with Oprah, everyone wants to answer your questions. The bad languages ​​say that the host is “a nervous respondent’s best friend” and that the questions are almost always “tough enough to shock the audience” and “just the right amount of leisurely” so that respondents “have some discomfort simulate while giving answers that have already been written ”.

The presenter, who was one of the guests at the royal wedding – although news reports that they only crossed once – had a direct connection with the couple. According to themselves, Harry and Meghan did not receive any payment, but Winfrey sold the rights to the interview to “CBS” for about six million euros. The American broadcaster beat the competition and made the largest bid in the auction launched by the Oprah producer.

Aside from luck, this close relationship was found in almost every major (and controversial) interview he conducted. And in all of them, without exception, respondents revealed incredible stories. The subject of royalties is not even unknown in Oprah’s extensive curriculum.

Sarah Ferguson’s Confessions

Five years after the split, the woman who married Prince André sat on the couch with Oprah Winfrey casting out Buckingham’s demons – and the result was no radically different from what we saw on Sunday. At first, like Markle, Fergie criticized the “cruel” treatment he had received from the British tabloids. “The British press right now is utterly cruel, abusive and invasive.”

Regarding her relationship with a prince, the Duchess of York was clear: “You did not marry the fairy tale, you married the man. You fell in love and married a man, and in the end you have to come to terms with the fairy tale. It’s not a fairy tale, it’s real life. “

Real life was difficult to get used to, and comparisons with Diana were inevitable. Ferguson admitted that he could have chosen to “stay in the game”. “You can do that if that’s what a person wants. But Diana and I are like rivers, we want to learn more, we want to go beyond the end of the road, we have an appetite for more. “

The meeting with the king

The 14-year-old fast without interviews was broken in 1993 when Michael Jackson decided to open the doors of his Neverland ranch to Oprah. At that meeting – which remains one of Winfrey’s most watched interviews with an estimated 90 million viewers – he confessed to some intimate dramas.

“People ask why I am always surrounded by children. Because I manage to have what I never had as a child ”, he announced at the beginning of a speech that he would report on the abuses and aggressions of his father. “I don’t know if I was the golden child or something. There are people who call it strict discipline, but he was very strict. Very difficult. One look was enough to startle me. But I forgive him, ”he replied.

Jackson took the opportunity to demystify some of the myths created about him. He affirmed that he had not slept in a hyperbaric chamber to stay young, but that his skin had become lighter – not because he wanted to, but because of a disease called vitiligo.

The fall of an American hero

He was the man everyone wanted to face. The American who beat cancer and the chances of becoming the most successful cyclist in history by winning the Tour de France seven times.

In 2013, Oprah Lance entered Armstrong’s house to confront the avalanche of criticism he faced over the past year. After all, Armstrong had unfairly beaten the competition with the help of drugs. Until then he had denied everything.

“Have you ever used banned substances?” Asked Oprah. “Yes.” The book was opened and, at the interviewer’s request, the athlete only answered affirmatively or negatively to a list of questions.

“Did you take EPA?” “Yes”. “Have you had any blood transfusions?” “Yes.” “Was it possible to win the Tour de France seven times without doping?” “In my opinion no.”

The iron man’s tears

Who could reduce the fearsome Mike Tyson to a man hunched over and washed in tears? Oprah Winfrey. When the boxer sat on the couch of his program in 2009, he had a lot to explain. And he explained.

The athlete’s troubled story went from end to end: from his years in prison to the drug problem, from the millions of fortunes he’d spent to the famous fight in which he bit and ripped off part of Evander Holyfield’s ear . And also the day her four-year-old daughter died – found dead, hung with a practice rope, in a case that was treated as a bizarre accident.

“I dont know [se alguém foi culpado da morte]I don’t even want to know. If you know someone is to blame, there will be problems, ”he confessed. Tyson also left a note about his most famous match.

“I was angry because he was a great fighter. I was mad at him, ”he explained the incident with Holyfield before revealing that the excuses he had made weren’t sincere. “I didn’t feel guilty. I wasn’t sincere. “

The madness lives

Nothing foresaw it. The interview with Tom Cruise to promote his latest film, War of the Worlds, should be more like the same. But it wasn’t like that.

To this day, it remains one of the most curious, unexpected, and most discussed moments in pop culture in recent decades. In the audience, the women embraced and shouted the presence of the actor who accompanied the mood.

It was a nice interview between friends. Oprah and Cruise jokingly held hands until the respondent’s behavior went beyond the “friendly casual” to the “strangely decompensated” line. “Something happened to you …” he asked. “I’m in love,” said Cruise, referring to his recent relationship with Katie Holmes.

“We’ve never seen you act like this before,” Oprah said before Cruise jumped onto the couch in a fit of laughter. He did it more than once. “The boy is lost.”