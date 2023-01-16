How old is GeorgeNotFound? Tracing Minecraft star’s age and other personal details

Twitch streamer and YouTube veteran George “GeorgeNotFound” is a 26-year-old UK-born Minecraft creator who’s intently related to two different well-liked Minecraft YouTubers, particularly, Clay “Dream” and Nick “Sapnap.” Collectively, the trio are referred to as the Dream Workforce.

George, who was born in London, presently resides within the USA. The aforementioned trio presently reside collectively in their very own Florida mansion. The choice to maneuver to the USA was made after Dream proceeded together with his plans to disclose his face, which had remained hidden because the begin of his on-line profession.

GeorgeNotFound is taken into account among the many largest Minecraft creators. On the time of writing, the Englishman has acquired over 10.5 million subscribers on his most important YouTube channel and a mixed complete of 15.5 million throughout all. On Twitch, the streamer has racked up over 4.9 million followers.

How did GeorgeNotFound get so well-liked?

GeorgeNotFound has been across the YouTube scene for practically a decade. Though he initially glided by the identify GeorgeeeHD, he rebranded it. George’s channel began gaining traction resulting from his affiliation with Dream.

The duo met on MunchyMC, BadBoyHalo’s Minecraft server, the place the latter labored as an admin and developer whereas George was a coder.

Regardless of already securing a fanbase, his numbers noticed exponential development through the Covid-19 pandemic. Between 2020 and 2021, he had a number of movies that garnered hundreds of thousands of views, together with his hottest one titled “Minecraft, However I am Not Colorblind Anymore…,” the place he used color-correction glasses for the primary time.

In January 2020, he uploaded a video titled “Beating Minecraft Whereas Being Electrocuted Once I Take Harm” that featured Dream. Within the video, the latter challenged George to put on a shock collar round his neck, which might electrocute him as and when he took injury. The video at the moment sits at over 11 million views, making it certainly one of his most seen.

Apart from Dream, George has additionally been related to the favored UK YouTube group Sidemen. In November 2021, the streamer appeared in a Sidemen Conceal & Search video.

Moreover, in September 2022, he was named one of many squad members of the YouTube All-Stars of their charity match towards Sidemen FC.

What’s GeorgeNotFound’s present relationship standing?

At current, George has not revealed his relationship standing. Whereas his followers usually fancy making couple-related jokes between George and Dream, it is nothing greater than an off-the-cuff fan principle.

In a current BANTER podcast that includes Pokimane and Karl Jacobs, George revealed that he would moderately preserve his courting situation personal.

GeorgeNotFound internet value

Though it is laborious to find out a precise determine, varied studies recommend that the Minecraft creator has a internet value of $9 million. Nonetheless, contemplating that the streamer has a well-established channel with hundreds of thousands of subscribers and followers, that quantity may rise.

As said earlier, George is among the many prime faces of the Minecraft group. Collaborations with Dream, MrBeast, and the Sidemen have seen his recognition undergo the roof. With numbers rising, how the YouTuber will fare within the subsequent 12 months stays to be seen.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei



