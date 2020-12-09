How Multi-Service Business Gateways Market Biggest Innovation And Growth in World With Top Key Players: ADTRAN Inc., AudioCodes Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Fortinet Inc., LSI Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Freescale Semiconductor Inc., Allied Telesis Inc.

A multi-service business gateway is a device that integrates multiple network data and voice communication tasks into a single device. The multi-service business gateway solution combines crucial functions such as VoIP (voice over internet protocol), routing and security of a firewall, virtual private networking, and intrusion prevention into a single fault-tolerant platform. It also involves functionality related to filtering and email-server, storage and wireless networking. Multi-service business gateways enable OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and SMEs (small-medium enterprises) to differentiate themselves in the market place by incorporating additional functionalities such as session border control and trans-coding and other call management capabilities in their organization’s infrastructure. Multi-service business gateway security framework consists of various components such as access, routing, firewall, VPN (a virtual private network), MGW (media gateway), SBC (session border controller), and IP (internet protocol) PBX (private branch exchange).

The report summaries the noticeable players in the global market with a precise end goal to give a rational position of the genuine forces of the market, while the provincial and product sections of the market are likewise anticipated in detail, keeping in mind the end goal to give a granular illustration of the market's collapse.

Top Key Players:

ADTRAN Inc., AudioCodes Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Fortinet Inc., LSI Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Freescale Semiconductor Inc., Allied Telesis Inc., Avaya Inc., Edgewater Networks Inc. and Nuera Communications Inc. among others.

Multi-Service Business Gateways Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Communication Session Threats

Network Level Threats

Media Threats

Application Level Threats

Multi-Service Business Gateways Market segment by Application, split into

OEMs

Large Enterprises

Small Medium Enterprises

The geographical segmentation has been done across global regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe on the basis of productivity. It throws light on recent advancements in technologies and certain methodologies which will help for boosting the outcome of the businesses. Furthermore, it offers detailed data of cost structure such as the cost of manpower, tools, technologies, and cost of raw material. It is a complete source of analytical information of different verticals of businesses such as type, size, applications, and end-users.

Driving and restraining factors are impacting the progress of Multi-Service Business Gateways market are also analyzed in the research report. The current competitive scenario has been elaborated by examining the market situations of global as well as domestic market. Finally, it throws light on manufacturers or service providers for a better understanding of the market.

