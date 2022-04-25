How Much Travis Scott Net Worth 2022? Is Kylie Jenner’s Boyfriend Rich?

Travis Scott is a rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer from the United States. He is also a rapper and singer. This time last year, he was in the news because he gave birth to a daughter with Kylie Jenner, Stormi. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Travis Scott net worth is $60 million.

Among American rappers, Travis Scott is known as one of the best of all time. He is an amazing person, and his work has been recognized and honored many times.

Travis Scott started singing and rapping in the year 2008. Since then, he has released a lot of great albums, mixtapes, and other things that people love. As a child, Travis worked very hard to become well-known. In 2012, he finally got the answer he was looking for. Find more about this American Rapper here.

Travis Scott Biography

Jacques Berman Webster II, better known by his stage name, Travis Scott, was born in Texas. He lived with his grandmother in South Park, Houston, a dangerous area, until he was six years old. Because his parents live in middle-class Missouri City, he moved there to live with them. He graduated from Elkins High School and went to the University of Texas San Antonio, but he dropped out his sophomore year to become a musician.

When Scott and Christ Holloway first met, they formed a band called “The Graduates.” In 2008, they released their first album on Myspace without a title. As a high school friend, OG Chess, he came up with the name “The Classmates” in 2009. They released two projects together. In New York City, he worked with a friend, Mike Waxx. Scott left New York City after only four months because he didn’t see any progress. In Los Angeles, he slept on a friend’s couch as he kept making music.

Travis Scott Net Worth

A hip-hop artist from the United States named Travis Scott net worth is $60 million. In the world, he is one of the most well-known and well-paid rappers. He is also known for having a relationship with Kylie Jenner. Travis can easily make $40 to $60 million in a year from all of his different businesses.

Between September 2017 and September 2018, Travis made $20 million from touring, record sales, and a deal with Nike. That was enough to make him one of the top 15 rappers in the world for the year. He made $60 million from June 2018 to June 2019. His Astroworld tour brought in $65 million, which is a lot of money. He made $40 million from June 2019 to June 2020.

Travis Scott Music Career

For his first full-length project, Scott made a mixtape called “Owl Pharaoh.” It was supposed to be free to download in 2012, but it was put back because of sample clearance issues. When it was finally released on the iTunes store in May of 2013, it was. His second mixtape, “Days Before Rodeo,” came out in August of that year. Before that, he kept making music and performing, most notably at the 2014 South by Southwest (SXSW) music festival in Austin, Texas.

A record company called Epic Records and Grand Hustle put out his first studio album called “Rodeo” in September 2015. Some of the artists there are Quavo and Juicy J, Kanye West, The Weeknd, The Weeknd, Swae Lee, and Justin Bieber. Was a big hit with both fans and critics. It came in at number three on the US Billboard 200 chart.

The album “Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight” came out in September 2016. It was his first number one album on the US Billboard 200, and it was his second album. It was the same month that Scott signed a deal with Universal Music Publishing Group that would cover the whole world.

“Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho,” Scott’s album with Quavo from the Migos rap group, came out in December of last year. It came out in August of this year. It’s his third solo album, “Astroworld.” For him, “Sicko Mode” was his best-selling solo single. It started at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. “JackBoys” was released by his Cactus Jack record label at the end of the year (launched in March 2017). It had artists like Don Toliver, Sheck Wes, and Chase B on it, as well.

The Bottom Line

That’s all about Travis Scott Net Worth. Travis Scott is one of the best singers and rappers in the United States. He has won a lot of awards and accolades for his great work. He has made a lot of people famous around the world by making four studio albums and going on a lot of tours.

