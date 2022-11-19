How much snow has fallen in Buffalo, Rochester region so far? The latest totals from snowstorm
AccuWeather forecasters say a blockbuster lake-effect snowstorm will bury some areas in western New York with toes of snow, grind journey to a halt and presumably stamp new marks within the climate historical past books.
The Nationwide Climate Service stated the snow might paralyze the hardest-hit communities, together with Buffalo, with durations of near-zero visibility.
Here is how a lot snow has fallen since Wednesday in western New York.
ALLEGANY COUNTY
RUSHFORD – 4 inches
ALFRED – 1.8 inches
ANGELICA – 2 inches
WELLSVILLE – 2 inches
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY
LITTLE VALLEY – 12 inches
PERRYSBURG – 6.1 inches
CATTARAUGUS – 10.5 inches
ISCHUA – 7.3 inches
ALLEGANY STATE PARK – 5.5 inches
FRANKLINVILLE- 4 inches
OLEAN – 3.5 inches
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY
GERRY – 12 inches
CASSADAGA – 8 inches
KENNEDY – 12.1 inches
JAMESTOWN – 8.9 inches
FREDONIA – 11.5 inches
DEWITTVILLE – 6 inches
FALCONER- 9 inches
DUNKIRK – 10.5 inches
MAYVILLE – 8.5 inches
DEWITTVILLE – 8.5 inches
ERIE COUNTY
GENESEE COUNTY
CORFU -10.5 inches
STAFFORD – 10 inches
LE ROY – 6 inches
BATAVIA – 12 inches
JEFFERSON COUNTY
LEWIS COUNTY
LIVINGSTON COUNTY
MOUNT MORRIS – 1 inch
DANSVILLE – 1 inch
MONROE COUNTY
HAMLIN – 2.3 inches
SCOTTSVILLE – 2.1 inches
HONEOYE FALLS – 2 inches
NORTH CHILI – 1.9 inches
BROCKPORT – 1 inch
PITTSFORD – 1 inch
FAIRPORT – 0.8 inch
PENFIELD – 1.6 inches
NIAGARA COUNTY
ONTARIO COUNTY
CANANDAIGUA – 1 inch
GENEVA – 0.4 inch
ORLEANS COUNTY
LAKESIDE – 1.2 inches
MEDINA – 3.1 inches
OSWEGO COUNTY
MEXICO – 16.8 inches
MINETTO – 10.7 inches
OSWEGO – 7.3 inches
LACONA – 6.3 inches
FULTON – 5 inches
WAYNE COUNTY
WALWORTH – 0.5 inch
PALMYRA – 0.3 inch
MACEDON – 0.4 inch
WYOMING COUNTY
This text initially appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: How a lot snow did Buffalo, Rochester NY get? Newest snowstorm totals