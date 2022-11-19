Saturday, November 19, 2022
How much snow has fallen in Buffalo, Rochester region so far? The latest totals from snowstorm
AccuWeather forecasters say a blockbuster lake-effect snowstorm will bury some areas in western New York with toes of snow, grind journey to a halt and presumably stamp new marks within the climate historical past books.

The Nationwide Climate Service stated the snow might paralyze the hardest-hit communities, together with Buffalo, with durations of near-zero visibility.

Here is how a lot snow has fallen since Wednesday in western New York.

ALLEGANY COUNTY

  • RUSHFORD – 4 inches

  • ALFRED – 1.8 inches

  • ANGELICA – 2 inches

  • WELLSVILLE – 2 inches

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY

  • LITTLE VALLEY – 12 inches

  • PERRYSBURG – 6.1 inches

  • CATTARAUGUS – 10.5 inches

  • ISCHUA – 7.3 inches

  • ALLEGANY STATE PARK – 5.5 inches

  • FRANKLINVILLE- 4 inches

  • OLEAN – 3.5 inches

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY

  • GERRY – 12 inches

  • CASSADAGA – 8 inches

  • KENNEDY – 12.1 inches

  • JAMESTOWN – 8.9 inches

  • FREDONIA – 11.5 inches

  • DEWITTVILLE – 6 inches

  • FALCONER- 9 inches

  • DUNKIRK – 10.5 inches

  • MAYVILLE – 8.5 inches

  • DEWITTVILLE – 8.5 inches

ERIE COUNTY

GENESEE COUNTY

  • CORFU -10.5 inches

  • STAFFORD – 10 inches

  • LE ROY – 6 inches

  • BATAVIA – 12 inches

JEFFERSON COUNTY

LEWIS COUNTY

LIVINGSTON COUNTY

  • MOUNT MORRIS – 1 inch

  • DANSVILLE – 1 inch

MONROE COUNTY

  • HAMLIN – 2.3 inches

  • SCOTTSVILLE – 2.1 inches

  • HONEOYE FALLS – 2 inches

  • NORTH CHILI – 1.9 inches

  • BROCKPORT – 1 inch

  • PITTSFORD – 1 inch

  • FAIRPORT – 0.8 inch

  • PENFIELD – 1.6 inches

NIAGARA COUNTY

ONTARIO COUNTY

  • CANANDAIGUA – 1 inch

  • GENEVA – 0.4 inch

ORLEANS COUNTY

  • LAKESIDE – 1.2 inches

  • MEDINA – 3.1 inches

OSWEGO COUNTY

  • MEXICO – 16.8 inches

  • MINETTO – 10.7 inches

  • OSWEGO – 7.3 inches

  • LACONA – 6.3 inches

  • FULTON – 5 inches

WAYNE COUNTY

  • WALWORTH – 0.5 inch

  • PALMYRA – 0.3 inch

  • MACEDON – 0.4 inch

WYOMING COUNTY

This text initially appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: How a lot snow did Buffalo, Rochester NY get? Newest snowstorm totals

