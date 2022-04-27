How much money does Tyrus make? Find Tyrus Net Worth and Biography Here!!

Tyrus is an American actor and professional wrestler who lives in the United States, and he has worked in both. As of 2022, Tyrus net worth is about $2 million.

The best thing about him is that he worked for WWE as Brodus Clay for many years. During the fourth season of WWE NXT, he made his debut. He had trained in WWE’s “farm territories,” “Deep South Wrestling” and “Florida Championship Wrestling.”

When Tyrus first joined the main roster, he was a bodyguard for his friend, Alberto Del Rio. He was in a lot of WWEK stories and fights until he left in 2014. From 2014 to 2017, Tyrus wrestled in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, which is what he did.

No one has ever lived, Scooby-Doo!, ‘WrestleMania Mystery’, or ‘Supercon.’ He has been in all of these movies. Find more details about Tyrus net worth and personal life here.

Tyrus Early Life

Tyrus was born on February 21, 1980, in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. Tyrus was born in the United States. When he was born, he was an American citizen. He has a mixed (Black and White) background. His father was from an African-American family, and his mother was from a Caucasian family. His zodiac sign is Pisces, and he was a Christian.

When he was in high school in Los Angeles County, California, he went to Quartz High School. After that, he went to college in 1992 at Antelope Valley College. Then, in 1995, he moved to the University of Nebraska to become a teacher, and he worked there for a few years.

At the time he was born, his father was 19 years old. His mother was 15. In 2018, he said that his father had been abusive to him. Furthermore, he said that when his father hit him, one eye was hurt, which caused his father and mother to split up.

What is Tyrus Net Worth?

He has made a decent amount from his multi-career. People in the United States know Tyrus as a professional wrestler, actor, and political commentator. He has a net worth of $2 million. As Brodus Clay, he is best known for his work as a wrestler in the WWE.

Tyrus Career Info

After he signed a contract with World Wrestling Entertainment, he was sent to Deep South Wrestling, which is a WWE territory that trains new wrestlers. In 2006, he made his debut and started using the name G-Rilla in the ring. He also started using the gimmick of a street thug as a way to get people to like him.

In his first match, he took on Big Bully Douglas. In 2010, he re-signed with WWE. He was sent to FCW. One more time, he called himself G-Rilla. The Uso Brothers, Tamina, and Donny Marlow joined forces with him and formed a group.

It was in 2010 that Tyrus changed his ring name to Brodus Clay, which was a play on Snoop Dogg’s real name, Calvin Cordozar Broadus.

Over the next few weeks, he kept beating up jobbers on Superstars. In 2011, WWE ran shorts to promote his return to TV.

In 2014, Tyrus made his debut for Total Nonstop Action Wrestling under the ring name Tyrus at TNA’s TV shows. It was on an episode of Impact Wrestling that EC3 talked about him. He had his first wrestling match there against Shark Boy, which he won.

As a team, they competed in the TNA World Tag Team Championship. They beat Eric Young and Rockstar Spud in the quarterfinals. He only loses to The Hardy Boys in the semis. This is the only time he loses.

What about Tyrus Personal Relationship?

He is married to his long-term girlfriend, Ingrid Rinck. There is a company called Sensible Meals that encourages people to eat healthily. Ingrid is the founder of the company. They have a daughter named Georgie Murdoch, who was born in May 2014.

Tyrus and his wife, Ingrid Rinck, and their daughter are on their way to the party. This picture shows Tyrus with his wife, Ingrid Rinck, and their daughter, who was born in 2013.

Before, he had a history of relationships that didn’t work out. Also, it’s said that he has a child from a previous relationship who now lives in New Orleans.

Conclusion

That concludes all about Tyrus net worth, which is estimated around $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Tyrus is a famous American Actor and Wrestler and has earned a great amount of money from multiple professions.