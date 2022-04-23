How much is Jason Oppenheim Net Worth? See how this Selling Sunset star makes money!!

Jason Oppenheim starred in four seasons of “Selling Sunset” with his twin brother, Brett, and a group of high-end real estate brokers in Los Angeles in the show. A new season of the show is set to start on April 22. Fans of “Selling Sunset,” who think Jason is one of the show’s most important cast members, want to learn more about him outside of the show. Keep scrolling to know Jason Oppenheim net worth here.

His love for co-star Mary Fitzgerald was also a big part of his storyline in the show. People who watch “Selling Sunset” may think they’ve gotten to know Jason very well through the show. However, a lot of personal information about him is still unknown to the general public.

A Brief Introduction of Jason Oppenheim

A powerful person in the real estate business is also the star of a reality show on Netflix called “Selling Sunset,” in which he helps people find homes. Jason is in charge of The Oppenheim Group’s team of professional agents. He is also in charge of making Los Angeles a real estate power in the world.

Jason is the head of the Oppenheim Group and its first owner. His company is a real estate company in Los Angeles, California, that helps people buy and sell high-end homes. “Best Real Estate Agents in America” is a list made by The Wall Street Journal every year.

In 2019, Jason was ranked #3 in Los Angeles and 22nd in the United States. People who are famous for their work and for their work in sports, entertainment, and other fields are some of his clients. Chloe Grace Moretz, Kris Humphries, Taye Diggs, and Orlando Bloom are some of the people who are on the list. Also in the past, he sold homes to Dakota Johnson, Nicole Scherzinger, Jessica Alba, and many other people.

He now has more than $300 million worth of active listings, including the biggest mansion in the Hollywood Hills and one of the most expensive homes in Los Angeles for $100 million, which he has for sale. In addition, he has completed more than $1 billion worth of deals.

What is Jason Oppenheim Net Worth?

As of now, Jason Oppenheim net worth is $50 million, which is a lot more than fans are expecting. He is best known for being on the reality TV show Selling Sunset. Over the course of his career so far, he has sold over $1 billion worth of homes and has more than $100 million worth of listings at any given time.

Early Life

He was born in Palo Alto, California, in April 1977. To get a college degree, he went to Berkeley and then to the UC Berkeley School of Law.

When Oppenheim started The Oppenheim Group, he was the president and founder. Today, he is the president and founder of the company. He and his real estate agents were on a Netflix show called Selling Sunset that started in 2019. Jason Oppenheim was named one of the best real estate agents in the United States by the Wall Street Journal in 2019.

He was also named the best agent in the Hollywood Hills/Sunset Strip area by the Journal. From 2003 to 2007, he worked for O’Melveny & Myers as a lawyer there. Kris Humphries, Orlando Bloom, Chloe Grace Moretz, Taye Diggs, Dakota Johnson, Jessica Alba, and more are some of his clients.

What about Jason’s Personal Real Estate?

Jason paid $4.6 million for a house in the Hollywood Hills in 2012. After that, he spent a lot of money on a lot of big renovations and upgrades. His living room has an 85-inch TV that cost $65,000. He put the house on the market for the first time in August 2019 for $7.25 million. His house didn’t sell, so he decided to rent it out for $50,000 a month.

This is what Jason paid for a new home in Los Angeles in October 2020. It cost him about $5.125 million.

During the month of November 2021, he paid $7 million for a 12,500-square-foot home in California. That home isn’t as big as his other one, but it was bought for $2.8 million in April 2021.

Jason’s relationship with Chrishell Stause

In one long ride, we went from colleagues and co-stars and friends to dating and then breaking up with each other. Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim had a long history together before they took things to the next level in 2021. At the Oppenheim Group in 2018, she met Jason and his twin brother Brett Oppenheim.

Stause had just married Justin Hartley when the two people they met first met each other. They broke up in November 2019 while she was filming season 3 of “This Is Us.” Stause says she learned about the divorce filing in a text message. During the summer of 2021, Stause and Jason said that they were in a relationship.

The crew looked like they were taking a break from filming seasons 4 and 5. This is what Jason said about their friendship in November 2021. He said that it was the perfect groundwork for a healthy and open relationship. They broke up before Christmas, a source told Us Weekly less than a month after the fact.

During a book signing for Chrishell’s book “Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took a Little Work,” Jason showed his support for her. It was less than two months after they broke up.

Conclusion

That’s all about Jason Oppenheim net worth. The 45-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be a whopping $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Needless to say, the bulk of his earnings have come from his vast success in real estate. For more updates, stay in touch with us!!