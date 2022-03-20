How much is American Singer and Songwriter R Kelly net worth 2022?

People in the United States call him Robert Sylvester Kelly. He was born on January 8, 1967. He is a musician, record producer, and convicted sex offender from the United States. His work has made R&B and hip hop better. He has been called “the King of R&B,” the King of Pop-Soul, and the “Pied Piper for R&B.”

The songs “I Believe I Can Fly,” “Bump N’ Grind,” “Your Body’s Calling,” “Gotham City,” “Ignition (Remix),” “If I Could Turn Back the Hands of Time,” “The World’s Greatest,” “I’m a Flirt (Remix),” and “Trapped in a Closet” are some of Kelly’s best-known. “I Believe I Can Fly” won three Grammy Awards in 1998.

In addition to singing and writing, Kelly has also written, produced, and remixed music for other artists. For his work on Michael Jackson’s song “You Are Not Alone,” he was nominated for a Grammy Award in 1996.

A lot of people have bought Kelly’s albums all over the world. This makes him one of the best-selling R&B male artists of the 1990s and a top-selling music artist all over the world.

Between 1985 and 2010, Billboard magazine called Kelly the best R&B/Hip Hop artist of all time. The 55th best-selling music artist in the United States had more than 32 million records sold in 2012.

During a court hearing in June 2002, he was charged with 21 counts of child pornography. Six years later, in 2008, he was found not guilty. During the Lifetime documentary Surviving R. Kelly, which aired in January 2019, a lot of women said that R. Kelly had sexually abused them. R. Kelly has always said that he didn’t do that. R. Kelly was fired by RCA Records because of a hashtag called “Mute R. Kelly.”

Ten aggravated criminal sexual abuse charges were filed by a grand jury in February 2019. In May, another 11 charges of sexual assault and abuse were filed by the same court.

It happened on July 11, 2019. He was arrested on federal charges of sex offenses and other crimes. He was also charged with human trafficking, child pornography, racketeering, obstruction of justice.

As of January 29, 2021, Kelly had been accused of 22 federal crimes by that date. Kelly was ordered to be held until his trial on the charges by a federal court. It happened on September 27, 2021, when a federal jury in New York found Kelly guilty of nine crimes. These crimes included sexual abuse of a child and racketeering. Kelly was also found guilty of taking a child into his care and bribery. Until May 4, 2022, the judge said that he should be kept in prison.

Kelly is going to be tried again for making child pornography in August 2022. It’s been a long time since Kelly has worked so hard to come up with new songs. He was known as the R&B king for a long time in the 1990s, and his music has sold a lot of copies. His net worth is $-2 million in 2022.

Why R Kelly has a low net worth?

Claims that Kelly molested women were filed by a lot of women, and the singer is thought to have paid out a lot of money to settle the cases. Kelly is said to have lost a lot of money when he divorced Andrea Lee, who was his wife from 1996 to 2009 when his career was at its best.

Kelly’s recordings are still owned by RCA, a branch of Sony Music. Universal owns the copyrights to his songs. According to industry estimates, 780 million streams of Kelly’s music in the US since the start of 2019 would usually pay rights holders about $3 million.

R Kelly Net Worth 2022

US artist R. Kelly is an actor and musician. He also makes albums and sings on the radio and in the movies. People who are R Kelly’s fans are worth -$2 million. Kelly’s net worth was likely in the tens of millions, even $100 million when he was at his best. Kelly told a judge in April 2020, when he was trying to get out of jail, that he owes about $1.9 million to the IRS alone.

For more such news, stay in touch with us!!