How Motorcycle Helmets Market Will Survive Coronavirus Pandemic?

A motorcycle helmet is a type of helmet (protective headgear) used by motorcycle riders. The primary goal of a motorcycle helmet is safety – to protect the rider's head during impact, thus preventing or reducing head injury and saving the rider's life. Some helmets provide additional conveniences, such as ventilation, face shields, ear protection, intercom etc. Global motorcycle helmet Market will reach 1684.71 Million USD by the end of 2019，and the revenue in 2025 will be 1714.66 Million USD with the CAGR of 0.29%. The market will be stable in the next few years.

The motorcycle helmet market is segmented into Full Face Helmet, Open Face Helmet and Half Helmet. The report comprises details regarding the market share that each product holds as well as the forecast of the product segment. Segmented by the product type, Full Face Helmet represent the largest share more than 50%, followed by Open Face Helmet and Half Helmet.

In terms of the application scope, the overall motorcycle helmet market is segmented into On-Road and Off-Road. In the report, the data of the first six years will also be used to predict the next six years, which is a valuable reference for improving the development prospects of the application in related industries. Segmented by applications, on road represent market share 96.71% in 2019.

In the last several years, India motorcycle market enjoyed the fastest growth rate, becoming the largest market in 2015. On the same time, India motorcycle helmets market enjoyed a fast growing in the past several years. Today, China, India and Southeast Asia have been the largest 3 suppliers of motorcycle helmets, represent more than 85% market in 2019.

As the motorcycle market focus transferring to the developing regions like India and Southeast Asia, the market share of entrance door products is larger and larger. The average price of motorcycle helmets is in decreasing trend from 25 USD/Unit in 2013 to 23.3 USD/Unit in 2019.

The most important manufacturers covered in this report:

Bell

Schuberth

Shoei

HJC

Shark

AGV

Arai

Nolan

Studds

YOHE

LAZER

PT Tarakusuma Indah

Jiujiang Jiadeshi

OGK Kabuto

Hehui Group

Airoh

Pengcheng Helmets

Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets

Zhejiang Jixiang

SafetyHelmetsMFG

YEMA

Chih Tong Helmet

Suomy

NZI

The Important Types of this industry are:

Full Face Helmet

Open Face Helmet

Half Helmet

The Important Applications of this industry are:

On-Road

Off-Road

A quick look at the table of contents:

Part 1 – Snapshot of the market: Market Definition, Specifications, and Classification of Motorcycle Helmets market, Features, Scope, and Applications.

Part 2 – Analysis of Product Costs and Prices: The Structure of Manufacturing Cost, Cost of Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Structure of Industrial chain.

Part 3 – Market Demand and Supply Analysis: Commercial Production, Capacity and Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Part 4- Forces that keep the marketplace going

Part 5 and 6- Analysis of Regional Market: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India

Part 7 and 8 – Modern structure

Part 9 – Analysis of Market Trend, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend according to Product Kind

Part 10­­- Motorcycle Helmets Trading channel, merchants, brokers, suppliers, Research Findings and Conclusion, informative supplement and information source.

