How many times has xQc been banned from NoPixel’s GTA 5 RP server?

Twitch star Felix “xQc” is among the most watched streamers on the purple platform, racking up over 11 million followers.

Nevertheless, being on the high of the charts for therefore lengthy has downfalls and penalties. The broadcaster has a repute for being excessively outspoken and has usually been banned from the GTA 5 RP server.

xQc’s adventures as Jean-Paul in GTA 5 RP are in depth and profitable, offering his viewers with every kind of thrills, amusement, and leisure. Nevertheless, the Canadian streamer has a protracted streak of getting kicked out of the server for varied causes.

From breaking a number of guidelines to allegedly flattening a number of role-players utilizing his automobile only for enjoyable, he has designed his character Jean-Paul to be a troublemaker from the very starting, a lot to the delight of his viewers.

That mentioned, xQc has been banned 5 occasions on the GTA 5 RP server for varied causes.

Exploring xQc’s NoPixel GTA 5 RP server bans

His first suspension on the server got here in February 2021 after getting accused of breaking a number of in-game guidelines and flattening different role-playing characters along with his automobile.

Initially, the ban was mentioned to be everlasting. Nonetheless, it was registered incorrectly, giving the Twitch streamer the proper alternative to make his comeback to the title in the course of his perma-ban.

It lasted ten days. Throughout this time, the net star tried out different GTA RP servers, together with the Grand Theft Auto SSB World RP server, however shortly returned to his favourite one.

The next month, Felix was struck along with his second ban, a lot to the shock of his viewers. This time, he accused a consumer of driving slowly to make his look on xQc’s stream last more.

Upon arrest, the web persona used a cheat code that allowed him to hold weapons when handcuffed and killed two in-game cops, which is towards the foundations. This was additionally alleged to be a perma-ban, however after he publicly launched a press release accepting his mistake, the ban was lifted a number of days later.

The third ban might be essentially the most egregious one. Throughout his standard gameplay, Felix’s in-game character killed a consumer role-playing as a cop within the recreation. Nevertheless, the officer in query ended up telling the opposite in-game cops it was Felix who killed him.

Because of this, he was apprehended in-game, after which he was handed a 224-month sentence. The punishment made him pissed off, and out of anger, the Twitch phenomenon accused the opposite participant of “metagaming.”

This led to his chat viewers hopping onto the chat of the one who shared the data. As readers can think about, xQc was accused of motivating his chat viewers, leading to his third ban on the server.

The matter went so viral that former skilled participant Michael “Shroud” chimed in to query his peer’s actions and even instructed that he ought to be completely banned from the server for not respecting the sport’s fundamental guidelines.

The third ban was additionally marked as everlasting, however, very like the earlier two occasions, he by some means managed to get out of it safely.

Quickly after, the Twitch streamer was hit once more with a suspension, this time resulting from one other in-game exploit. It lasted for a complete of 30 days.

This was one of many longest bans for xQc and likewise obtained various criticism from viewers. Nevertheless, a lot to their shock, the previous Overwatch professional returned to the server solely to obtain his fifth ban inside a number of days for eliminating one more cop from the sport.

Fan making enjoyable of xQc’s GTA RP ban collection (Picture by way of Twitter/AR1)

Regardless of all of the controversies, hate raids, and even bans, it looks like xQc all the time manages to come back again. His recognition on the Amazon-owned platform is indisputably dominant, and followers needn’t fear about something.