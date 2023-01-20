How many times has Mizkif been banned on Twitch?

American streaming mogul and co-founder of One True King, Matthew “Mizkif” began creating content material in 2016 and has amassed a formidable tally of over two million followers and 13,963 energetic subscribers on Amazon’s well-liked streaming service, Twitch.

Previous to establishing himself as a well-liked Simply Chatting streamer on the platform, Mizkif was a spread content material creator. He rose to prominence after being the cameraman for fellow YouTuber Paul “Ice Poseidon.”

Within the years he has been energetic as a content material creator, Matthew has had a few run-ins with Twitch’s unpredictable ban hammer for violating the favored streaming platform’s group tips, knowingly or unknowingly.

Exploring Mizkif’s Twitch bans

Based on the automated notification Twitch account StreamerBans, the American content material creator has been banned a complete of two occasions on Twitch. His most up-to-date suspension was handed to him on January 14, 2023, for “Aiding Account Suspension Evasion.” Matthew took to Twitter to put up a screenshot of StreamerBans’ automated tweet.

Describing what “Aiding Account Suspension Evasion” means, the e-mail that may be seen within the put up says:

“Enabling one other individual to evade an account suspension by that includes them or their content material in your personal content material for a protracted time.”

Since Twitch didn’t specify the precise phase of the stream that earned him a ban, many of the group was left pondering what led to the suspension. Ultimately, a Redditor, u/throwawaybyebye, got here to the conclusion that the probably motive for Matthew’s second ban was watching content material made by a banned Twitch streamer, Ali “Gross Gore.” This was reportedly later verified by Matthew himself.

Given the s*xual assault cover-up controversy the favored streamer has been embroiled in just lately, a serious chunk of the group was delighted when he was banned in January 2023.

On account of a scarcity of rigidity from Twitch’s finish in codifying its Phrases of Service, streamers can typically endure a number of strikes earlier than they’re completely banned. This, nonetheless, is determined by the severity of the violation. The American streamer had his January 14 ban revoked inside 24 hours, given the explanation behind it was not as critical sufficient.

Mizkif’s first Twitch ban

Matthew’s first run-in with Twitch’s ban hammer got here in Might 2016. The content material creator, together with fellow streamer Tim “Esfand,” was handed a seven-day suspension for making inappropriate jokes involving one other streamer, Jenna “Meowri”.

The controversy got here to life after each males attended PAX East, an occasion that celebrates gaming tradition, in 2019 and met her for the primary time. The pair have been streaming IRL. Upon encountering Jenna, she and Mizkif have been seen speaking, their faces pretty shut to one another’s. The controversy stemmed from Matthew’s assertion that adopted shortly after viewers began transport him and Meowri, the place he mentioned:

“She simply sucked my d**okay.”

Unimpressed by the assertion, Jenna made it recognized to each Esfand and Matthew that she didn’t recognize the latter’s crude remark. In Might 2019, a month after the PAX occasion, Jenna’s authorized group reached out to Twitch, which resulted in each culprits being banned for seven days.

Matthew later publicly expressed remorse for his actions and apologized to Jenna on Twitter.

“I used to be utterly out of line and for the love of god please don’t take it out on anybody. It was my fault”

Subsequently, he elaborated that the ban wasn’t merely the results of his joke but in addition due to the conduct of viewers who’d watched his IRL livestream.

After Mizkif and Esfand served their respective suspensions, the group welcomed them with open arms, and neither of them misplaced any model offers or had their names dragged by means of the mud. This was one thing that polarized the group.

