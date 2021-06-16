How Many Segments is the Global Software Defined Perimeter Market Divided into?

According to a recent report published by Research Dive, the global software defined perimeter market has been categorized into different segments based on connectivity, development mode, organization size, user type, and regional analysis.

Connectivity

Gateway connectivity sub-segment surpassed $860.0 million in 2018 and is further expected to garner the highest revenue of $9,114.3 million during the forecast period, 2019-2026. The gateway connectivity type software defined perimeter is essential for the transport layer security connections as it ensures communication security. The gateway connectivity software verifies any outside user’s request before granting access to the site. This factor has increased the demand of the software, which is fueling the growth of the market.

Access to FREE Sample Report Here!

{What will the sample contain? The sample will give the stakeholder an outline of the report. It will give an overview/framework of the aspects of the market that have been covered in the content of the actual report. The report, unlike the sample, will bear numerical data and market insights associated with a price.}

Development Mode

Cloud development mode sub-segment recorded a revenue of $930.0 million in 2018 and is further predicted to reach the maximum revenue of $11,658.9 million during the analysis period. The cloud development system confirms higher level of security in the small and medium industries by preventing data breaching or phishing. Because of the reliability of these systems, companies are preferring cloud systems, which has increased the demand of the market.

Organization Size

Large enterprises sub-segment accounted for $1,188.0 million in 2018 and is further predicted to generate a revenue of $12,885.0 million by the end of 2026. Large enterprises have to manage a huge database which includes confidential data related to business and their employees. Advanced security systems such as Software defined perimeter are indispensable for such companies. This factor is expected to enhance the growth of the market in upcoming years.

User Type

Government & defense sub-segment garnered a revenue of $480.0 million in 2018 and is expected to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period. The main attributor behind this growth is the application of SDP technology in the government & defense sector to ensure the safety and security of high-level official database and intelligence data that are strictly confidential.

Regional Analysis

North America regional market generated a revenue of $760.0 million and is further predicted to account for $8,327.8 million, the highest market share during the forecast period. The SDP security system has been adopted by most of the companies across the region, which is enhancing the growth of the market.

Other Highlights of the Market

According to a recent report by Research Dive, the global software defined perimeter market is predicted to garner $23,132.8 million during the forecast period, 2019-2026. Some of the key players of the market include Catbird Networks, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Intel Corporation, RSA Security LLC., CERTES NETWORKS, Cisco Systems, Inc., Broadcom, and Palo Alto Networks among others.

The report also covers market dynamics and COVID-19 impact analysis along with drivers and restraints, investment opportunities, key segments, and regions. The report also offers SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, major developments in the market, and key segmentations. Marketing executives, shareholders, investors, and other professionals in search of detailed and reliable data on supply, demand, and future estimations would find the report beneficial.

Click Here to Connect with Expert Analyst to get Brief Details

Contact Us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

Free : +1 -888-961-4454

Email: support@researchdive.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us on: https://industrialresearchworld.blogspot.com/