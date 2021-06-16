How Many Segments is the Global Data Science Platform Market Divided into?

How Many Segments is the Global Data Science Platform Market Divided into?

According to a recent report published by Research Dive, the global data science platform market is divided into three different segments based on type, end-use, and regional analysis.

Type

Service type sub-segment garnered a revenue of $8.2 billion in 2018 and is further expected to record the maximum revenue of $76.0 billion during the analysis period, 2019-2026. The main factor behind the growth is the implementation of business Intelligence (BI) tools in companies and increasing level of operational complexity.

Access to FREE Sample Report Here!

{What will the sample contain? The sample will give the stakeholder an outline of the report. It will give an overview/framework of the aspects of the market that have been covered in the content of the actual report. The report, unlike the sample, will bear numerical data and market insights associated with a price.}

End-Use

Banking, financial services and insurance sub-segment garnered a revenue of $6.09 billion in 2018 and is further forecasted to generate the maximum revenue at a CAGR of 29.4% by the end of 2026. Data science platforms help in detecting and preventing fraudulent activities in banking, financial services, and insurance organizations. This is the main factor contributing to the growth of the market segment in upcoming years.

Regional Outlook

North America regional market accounted for $9.8 billion in 2018 and is further anticipated to earn the highest market share of $80.3 billion by the end of 2026. The demand of internet of things (IoT) and cloud has increased in the region, which requires data science platform for hassle-free and secure data fetching and handling.

Other Highlights of the Report

According to a recent report by Research Dive, the global data science platform market is expected to generate a revenue of $224.3 billion during the forecast period, 2019-2026. As the industries are becoming digitized, data science and its analytical tools have become essential for assessing and controlling their huge database. This factor is driving the market growth.

Some of the key players of the market include Alphabet Inc. (Google), Cloudera, Inc., Databricks, Dataiku, Civis Analytics, Domino Data Lab, Inc., Anaconda, Inc., Altair Engineering, Inc., IBM Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation.

The report also covers market dynamics and COVID-19 impact analysis along with drivers and restraints, investment opportunities, key segments, and regions. The report also offers SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, major developments in the market, and key segmentations. Marketing executives, shareholders, investors, and other professionals in search of detailed and reliable data on supply, demand, and future estimations would find the report beneficial.

Click Here to Connect with Expert Analyst to get Brief Details

Contact Us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

Free : +1 -888-961-4454

Email: support@researchdive.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us on: https://industrialresearchworld.blogspot.com/