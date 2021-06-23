How Many Segments is the Global Communication Software Market Divided Into?

A recently published report by Research Dive states that the global employee communication software market is divided into four categories namely – development type, end use, industry, and region.

Development Type – The cloud-based sub-segment is predicted to experience a rise in revenue of over $594.1 million by 2026 at a stable CAGR of 11.6% from 2019-2026. This growth is due to the ability of the cloud to assist the communication of employees via mobiles, which provides them flexibility and compatibility. End Use – As per the report, the large enterprises sub-segment is expected to garner revenue of $684.8 million by 2026, rising from $305.7 million in 2018. There has been a steady rise in larger enterprises providing assistance to their employees by using communication software.

Industry – The IT and telecom sub segment garnered over $121.2 million in 2018 and is predicted to grow exponentially in the forecast period. This is because of the tremendous growth rate of the IT industry along with the ability to transfer real time information using communication software. Region – The North America region is predicted to dominate the market due to technological advancements in communication software and the presence of IT and telecom sector in the region. The adoption of employee communication software by more organizations is predicted to lead to a rise in revenue wih over $447.1 million by 2026.

Key Market Players

The report also provides a list of key players whose initiatives have assisted in the growth of the market. These include mergers, product launches, partnerships, and collaborations. Some of them are as listed below –

GuideSpark

Sociabble, Inc

Poppulo

Smarp

Nudge Rewards, Ince

Beekeeper AG

SocialChorus, Inc

OurPeople

theEmployeeapp

Global Market Estimations

The latest report by Research Dive states that the global employee communication software market is predicted to witness a rise in revenue from $527.0 million in 2018 to over $1,197.2 million by 2026 at a stable CAGR of 10.8%. The primary reason for the growth of the market is that the technology has helped in increasing the efficiency among employees and has hence also led to a rise in the productivity levels.

